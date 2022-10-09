Women’s Soccer Overwhelms Oregon State in 6-0 Rout

SALT LAKE CITY – Courtney Brown fired in a pair of goals and the University of Utah Women’s soccer team Rang up its highest goal total since 2017 in a 6-0 trouncing of the Oregon State Beavers in Pac-12 action on Sunday afternoon at Ute Field

“What an amazing team win on this special day celebrating our seniors,” said Coach Hideki Nakada . “Our Seniors do so much for this program on and off the field and I feel very fortunate to be a small part of their journey here at The U.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Utes with the way they responded today after our last match. We’ve been playing well but we haven’t been able to put chances away and I’m really happy for our team to finally show what we’re capable of.”

Brown is the second Ute to score twice in one match in 2022, the first being Taliana Kaufusi , who picked up a brace against Portland on Aug. 18. Also contributing on the scoresheet were Brooklyn Blaylock , Kaela Standish , Kaitlyn Conley and Brooke Ahern . For Standish, Conley and Ahern, their scores represented the first of their collegiate careers.

Ryan Cull , Madeline Vergura , Kelly Bullock and Hillary Noakes all picked up assists and this scoring contributed to Utah’s largest win since they hammered North Dakota State by a 9-0 score on Aug. 27, 2017. The team’s 13 shots on goal were also their most since 2017.

The match started with more than 20 minutes of scoreless soccer before Brown broke the ice in the 23rd minute. A deflection is a shot from Katie O’Kane put the ball at Brown’s feet and the senior midfielder sent a right-footed shot into the left side of the net to give the home side a 1-0 edge.

The Utes refused to let the first half end without adding to their lead and this time it was Blaylock who came through with her second score of the year in the 41st minute. Cull sent in a cross from the left side of the attacking zone and Blaylock got her head on the ball to direct it in and make the score 2-0. For Cull, this boosted her assist total to a team-high four while Blaylock is now the only Utah freshman with multiple goals.

In the second half, the Utes started to pour in and Standish began the Onslaught in the 50th minute. A pass from Luisa Delgado led Courtney Brown into the left side of the box and although Brown’s shot was saved, the rebound rolled to Standish, who buried it in the back of the net for her team’s third score. In the 68th minute, Brown tacked on her second goal when she received a pass from Vergura at the top of the 18 and sent a Rocket past the keeper for a 4-0 advantage. Brown is now tied with Vergura for second on the roster with three goals, while Vergura and Bullock are sharing second in assists with three each.

Kaitlyn Conley joined the fun in the 70’sth minute, claiming a loose ball at the top of the box and sending a Firecracker into the top left corner of the net. Conley’s first career Strike was followed by the first goal in the career of Brooke Ahern who received a pass from Hillary Noakes in the 77th minute, raced into the attacking area and took a shot with her right foot that snuck inside the left post to close out the scoring.

Utah’s defense gave up only one shot on goal, which was stopped by Kasey Wardle who earned the first clean sheet of her career.

Next Up

The Utes will hit the road for Tempe, Ariz., where they’ll take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday at 8 p.m.

FOLLOW THE UTES!

Fans can follow along on social media (Twitter: @UtahWSoccer | Instagram: @UtahWSoccer | Facebook: Facebook.com/Utahwsoccer).