Women’s Soccer Overcomes Early Deficit to Draw with Haverford

HAVERFORD, Pa. (Sept. 4, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 tie on the road against non-conference opponent Haverford College, Sunday afternoon. It was their second game of the Haverford Kickoff Classic and first year Sarah Wnorowski and junior Jana Mucci each scored for the Ducks.

Haverford took control of the game early in the first half. Keira Prince found the back of the net for the Fords in the ninth minute and five minutes later they scored again to extend their lead to two. The Tides turned after that, and the Ducks began to climb back into the game. Wnoroski tapped in the first goal of her career to cut the lead to 2-1 in the 31st minute and Stevens trailed by just one at halftime.

The Ducks struck quickly in the second half to even the game. Mucci fit one past the keeper for her first of the season and the game was tied at two goals a piece. Both sides continued to keep up the pressure, but neither could break through. Stevens took eight shots in the second half and junior goalkeeper Dana Perry made three saves to keep the game knotted up. Despite the strong efforts, neither team could pull away and after 90 minutes of action the game ended in a tie.

Stevens moved to 0-1-2 on the season with the draw and Haverford moved to 1-0-1.

“We have had some great Moments in the games we have had so far that show how far we’ll be able to go this year. Once we are able to string that together for the full 90 minutes this team is going to be hard to beat,” said the senior defender Caitlin Carroll .

Inside the Numbers

Stevens and Haverford each had 13 shots in the game.

Each side finished the game with three corner kick opportunities.

The Ducks remain unbeaten all-time against the Fords with a record of 0-2-1.

From the Sidelines – Head Coach Jeff Parker

“This is what we’re looking for at the beginning of our season, tough conditions to help us grow and mature as a group. We could be easily 3-0 or 0-3 at this point. We’re somewhere in between and that’s where we are. Learning, Discovering and coming together. This is going to be a very special group as witnessed today coming back from two goals down. But the margin for error in our schedule is incredibly fine and we are looking for ways to make the difference in such tight matches. We’ll start thinking about the Engineering Cup and are looking forward to getting back home.”

