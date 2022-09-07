Women’s Soccer Opens Two-Game Road Trip at Marist on Thursday

The UMBC Women’s soccer program opens a quick two-game road trip on Thursday, Sept. 8 when they face the Marist Red Foxes at Tenney Stadium. The opening kick-off is set for 4:00 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

NOTABLE

The Retrievers (4-1-1) have won four in a row, their longest winning streak since two such streaks in 2014. UMBC’s last five-game streak occurred in 2003.

The Retrievers have blanked their last three opponents, matching their longest shutout streak since 2014. UMBC has not strung more than three shutouts together since 1997 (3 wins, 1 draw).

The America East Conference tabbed UMBC sophomore fullback Alyssa Clearfield as its Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Clearfield’s free kick from just inside the midfield stripe connected with the junior forward Meghan McKee , who headed it home in the 35′ to give the Retrievers a 1-0 lead over LIU. The assist was the first of Clearfield’s career.

Clearfield has played all 540 minutes through six games this season after starting 14 of 15 games a year ago.

McKye is tied for first in America East with four goals in six contests. She had only scored one goal in her previous two seasons of competition at UMBC.

Senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder has played all 540 minutes to date in the Retriever net. She is tied for the lead in America East with three shutouts and tied for second with a 1.00 goals against average.

A GLANCE AT THE RED FOXES

Marist (1-1-2) just earned its first win of the season, a 2-1 triumph at Cornell, after opening with a loss (Drexel, 2-0) and a pair of draws (St. Bonaventure, 2-2 , Binghamton, 1-1) to open the season.

Grace Divincechenzo tallied the game-winner versus the Red Foxes in the 70′. Goalkeeper Natalie Kelchner recorded 11 saves, as Cornell outshot Marist, 26-6.

Samantha Calderelli, who scored the first goal against Cornell, has a pair on the season to lead Marist.

Kelchner has played all 360 minutes in the net and is maintaining an .806 save percentage.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

This will be just the second meeting between UMBC and Marist.

UMBC won, 3-2, at Retriever Soccer Park in September, 2004.

UP NEXT

The Retrievers finish the road swing at Robert Morris on Sunday at 1:00 pm