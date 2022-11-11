Women’s Soccer Opens NCAA Play Saturday Against Old Dominion

– The University of North Carolina Women’s soccer team (15-4-1) opens play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 12, against Sun Belt Conference (SBC) tournament Champion Old Dominion (9-8-3) at Dorrance Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm

The Tar Heels are the No. 2 seed in their quadrant headlined by No. 1 seed Notre Dame accompanied by PAC-12 Champion Stanford and Big Ten regular season Champion Michigan State as the top four seeds.

The Winner will advance to take on either No. 7 seed Georgia or Samford in the second round.

Carolina is making its 41St consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and is the only team in the country to participate in each NCAA Championship tournament since its Inception in 1982. Old Dominion is making its second straight appearance after falling to Duke in the first round last season, 1-0.

UNC is coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship game Sunday after having beaten the Seminoles by the same score in Tallahassee, Fla., two weeks earlier.

The Monarchs, who earned the No. 6 seed in the SBC championship, shut out third-seeded Arkansas State in the first round and then beat No. 2 seed South Alabama has penalty kicks to reach the title match. In the finals, ODU exploded four a season-high four goals in defeating No. 4 seed James Madison, 4-3, to Capture the league’s automatic bid.

Old Dominion finished 10thth in the Sun Belt in scoring with 1.10 goals per game, while the Tar Heels ranked 21St nationally with 2.25 goals per game.

The Monarchs scored 22 goals with senior Carla Morich accounting for eight of them. UNC scored twice as many goals as ODU with juniors Avery Patterson scoring 10 of his 44 total goals with senior Tori Hansen adding seven goals.

Carolina led the ACC in goals against average at 0.593, ranking 17thth among all NCAA Division I programs with the fourth most clean sheets, 13. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper posted six solo shutouts during the season.

The Monarchs were blanked eight times during the year and conceded just under a goal per game (0.978).

Saturday’s match will be the first between the border state foes as Division I opponents. The last previous meeting was 40 years ago when UNC defeated Old Dominion’s club team, 9-1, on Oct. 11, 1982.