Women’s Soccer Opens MAAC Play Saturday

RIVERDALE, NY – On Saturday, MAAC play starts for Manhattan Women’s soccer when the Jaspers visit the Purple Eagles of Niagara. The action gets underway at noon from Western New York.

Manhattan sits at 2-2-1 after tying Stony Brook 1-1 on Thursday, Sept. 15. Niagara enters the game on Saturday at 3-5 and 0-1 in MAAC play after losing to Quinnipiac 4-0 on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The trip to Niagara concludes a run of four straight games on the road for Manhattan. The Jaspers are 1-1-1 over the previous three games, with the win coming at Delaware State.

Defensively, the Jaspers lead the MAAC in goals against average (.600). The Jaspers rank 35th as a team in GAA, and Kim Mains is 39th in GAA individually. Mains sits second in the MAAC and 53rdrd in Division I in save percentage (0.833). Sami Derrico sitz 10th in the MAAC in points with four.

Niagara has lost two straight games and was shutout in both; 1-0 at Saint Francis U and 4-0 at Quinnipiac. Amanda Cripps paces the offense with seven points (three goals, one assist). Felicia Grufman has started six games in goal for the Purple Eagles and owns a 1.56 goals against average. The Purple Eagles were picked to finish second in the MAAC Preseason Poll.