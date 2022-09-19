Women’s Soccer Opens America East Play With Draw at Defending Champion Vermont

Next Game: Reputation 9/25/2022 | 12 P.M Sept. 25 (Sun) / 12 PM Reputation History

Burlington – The UMBC Women’s soccer team (4-3-3, 0-0-1) opened America East Conference play by battling Defending league Champion Vermont (3-4-1, 0-0-1) to a scoreless draw at Virtue Field.

The Retriever defense, backstopped by senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder posted their fifth shutout of the season.

UMBC came out aggressively, pressuring the Catamounts in the champions’ defensive half of the field and gaining possession for large portions of the first half. The Retrievers put five of six first half shots on goal, compared to just two Vermont shots on target in the first 45 minutes.

As the rains came in the second half, Vermont reasserted themselves, outshooting UMBC, 8-2, and taking six of the half’s seven corners. But the defense stayed disciplined and the Retrievers earned a vital point on the road in conference play.

McGruder finished with five saves and lowered her goals against average to 0.90.

UMBC opens conference play at Retriever Soccer Park next Sunday when they welcome Maine at noon.