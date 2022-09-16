Women’s Soccer Opens A-10 Slate With 0-0 Draw Versus Richmond

Next Game: at Duquesne 9/18/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 18 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Duquesne History

The Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team opened the Atlantic 10 portion of its schedule with a 0-0 draw versus Richmond on Thursday evening at Sweeney Field.

How It Happened

• Richmond came out aggressive in the opening half as it outshot the Hawks, 6-1.

• Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti stood tall though, making three of her game-high four saves in the opening half.

• Momentum switched in the second half as St. Joe’s outshot the Spiders, 8-5.

• One of the Hawks’ best scoring opportunities came in the 77th minute as a shot inside the box by Mairin Boyle was thwarted by Richmond’s goalkeeper.

Inside The Boxscore

• Cappelletti earned her second consecutive shutout, and third clean sheet of the year.

• Boyle, Sam Dumont and Natalie Nevins each had two shots apiece to lead the Hawks.

Up Next

The Hawks open the road portion of their A-10 slate with a 1 pm match at Duquesne on Sunday.

Follow the Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team on Instagram and Twitter and like the Hawks on Facebook.