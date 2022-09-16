Women’s Soccer Opens A-10 Slate With 0-0 Draw Versus Richmond
The Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team opened the Atlantic 10 portion of its schedule with a 0-0 draw versus Richmond on Thursday evening at Sweeney Field.
How It Happened
• Richmond came out aggressive in the opening half as it outshot the Hawks, 6-1.
• Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti stood tall though, making three of her game-high four saves in the opening half.
• Momentum switched in the second half as St. Joe’s outshot the Spiders, 8-5.
• One of the Hawks’ best scoring opportunities came in the 77th minute as a shot inside the box by Mairin Boyle was thwarted by Richmond’s goalkeeper.
Inside The Boxscore
• Cappelletti earned her second consecutive shutout, and third clean sheet of the year.
• Boyle, Sam Dumontand Natalie Nevins each had two shots apiece to lead the Hawks.
Up Next
The Hawks open the road portion of their A-10 slate with a 1 pm match at Duquesne on Sunday.
