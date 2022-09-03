Women’s Soccer opens 2022 with a draw against Stevens

HAVERFORD, Pa. – The Washington and Lee Women’s soccer team battled Stevens to a scoreless draw to open its 2022 season on Saturday, the first day at the Haverford College Kick-off Classic.

The Generals start the season at 0-0-1, while the Ducks now stand at 0-1-1 this season after the draw. This also marks the first scoreless draw for W&L since the 2021 spring ODAC Championship game against Bridgewater.

Senior midfielder Grace Wielechowski (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Catholic) and the Generals came out firing in the opening minutes of the contest, as Wielechowski tallied three shots in the first seven minutes. Wielechowski put her second attempt on goal, but the shot was saved.

W&L controlled a majority of the opportunities in the first half, holding a 10-4 advantage in total shots. However, Wielechowski’s second shot of the game was the only shot on goal between the two sides in the opening half.

In the second half, the Ducks flipped the script and controlled eight of the 11 total shots in the frame. Junior goalkeeper Sydney Smith (Damascus, Md. / Damascus) (0-0-1) faced two shots on goal and turned both aside to keep Stevens off the board.

Wielechowski led both teams with her three shots, while first-year players Sophie Berman (Robbinsville, NJ / Robbinsville) and Bryn Bissinger (Greenville, SC / St. Joseph’s Catholic) took two shots each in their first Collegiate action. Senior defender Brenna Wehner (Crosswicks, NJ / The Hun School of Princeton) also took two shots for the Generals. Smith played all 90 minutes in goal and finished with two saves.

Jana Mucci and Taylor Whitlock paced the Stevens offense with two shots each. In total, 10 different Stevens players got a shot off in the game. Dana Perry played the duration of the game in goal and made four saves.

With both teams controlling the Offensive opportunities in one half each, shot totals ended about even, with a slight 13-12 edge to the Generals. Stevens owned the corner-kick differential at 6-3.

The Generals return to action tomorrow when they play Arcadia at 3:00 pm for the second day at the Haverford College Kick-off Classic.