WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nothing — not even a flat tire — stops Bemidji State from returning to NCAA Tournament – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — It doesn’t take much to feel connected as a team when lifting a Championship Trophy for the first time in program history.

It’s another thing entirely to do so when stranded on the highway with a blown tire.

Such was the case for the Bemidji State Women’s soccer team on the eve of the NSIC Tournament semifinals, a bracket they went on to conquer not 72 hours after getting stuck near Brooklyn Park while en route to said tournament.

“We just kind of started swerving. And on a highway, that’s a little scary,” BSU sophomore Annika Fingal said. “A lot of us were kind of scared and were freaking out. (Assistant Coach Mike Korman) was just trying to calm us down. Basically, he was like, ‘Well, we’ve got to make good company while we’re here.'”

That’s not too difficult a task for these Beavers.

“We’ve really dug into what it means to be a team, what that looks like, feels like. It’s been fun to explore,” head Coach Jim Stone said of the program’s annual themes, which is “team” this year. “It’s been cool to see that come to life, and I do think that’s a reason behind some of our success.”

That very success — slow going in the early parts of the season but red-hot as of late — took on another form on Monday. Bemidji State gathered in the Beaver Pride Room on campus to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show, where they whooped and hollered at the announcement of their No. 2 seeds

As expected, @BSUBeaverSoccer has earned a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, tied for the highest ranking in program history. Bemidji State will face seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma in the first round and host the first two rounds of the tourney.

Bemidji State sophomore Annika Fingal (19) high-fives the Beavers before an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal game against U-Mary on Oct. 31, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s pretty surreal,” junior Lauren Hodny said. “We kept relying on the team as our theme this year because it has been a really weird year, but it’s been a super successful year at the same time. There hasn’t been one person. Everybody’s shown up and stepped up to the plate, and that’s a good definition of what our team is.”

As a top-two seed in the Central Region, BSU also gets to host in the first two rounds of the national tournament. The Beavers will open against seventh-seeded Central Oklahoma at 3 pm on Friday, Nov. 11, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“Being able to have a routine (is a huge plus),” Stone said of home-field advantage. “Any time you go on the road, there is no routine. The conference tournament was that way. We blew a tire and were sitting on the side of the highway for two or three hours. You have plans. But when you’re at home, the plans seem to work out more often than they do on the road.”

Bemidji State head Coach Jim Stone addresses the Beavers following the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in BSU’s Beaver Pride Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

That juncture on the highway was not time wasted, mind you. Bemidji State passed the hours with karaoke and games, ultimately getting rescued with a fresh tire and arriving safely in Mankato. Three nights later, on the ride home, they drove safe and sound with precious cargo — the NSIC Tournament Championship Trophy — in tow.

“It was scary, I guess, but it was funny,” Hodny said of the incident. “It was fun, honestly. The time went by fast.”

The team-centered motif that has carried BSU through the season — which showed up in a big way on the Interstate — will be what gets them through the next step, too.

“We just need to stay confident with how we play,” Fingal said. “Make sure we keep working as a team, like our mantra is.”

The NSIC Tournament Championship Trophy is on display during a watch party for the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in BSU’s Beaver Pride Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

When the Beavers (14-2-5) and Bronchos (11-4-4) meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it’ll be the second time in as many years that it’s happened. The two teams tied 0-0 in last year’s opener, with Bemidji State prevailing 5-3 in penalty kicks.

Whoever Advances this year will face either sixth-seeded Northwest Missouri State or third-seeded Minnesota State — the only other NSIC team in the field — at 3 pm on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

On the other half of the bracket, No. 1 seed Central Missouri hosts No. 8 seed Southwestern Oklahoma in the first round. The Winner of that game will face either No. 4 seed Emporia State or No. 5 seed Fort Hays State.

The Central Region’s highest-remaining seed after two rounds will also host the third and fourth rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which are scheduled to run Nov. 17-20.

The national semifinals and Finals are on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 in Seattle.

