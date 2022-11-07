Women’s Soccer Nets At-Large Bid; Heads to Scranton Regional for NCAA’s

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College Women’s soccer team has earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament in selections announced on Monday afternoon.

The Polar Bears (10-4-1) will head to Scranton, Pa., for a regional beginning on Saturday when they will face the University of Scranton (16-2-1) in a first round match. The other first round match of the regional will feature Emerson (12-3-5) and Westfield State (15-3-1). Saturday’s winners will play on Sunday in a second round match. Game time and ticket information will be announced on Tuesday. All games will be broadcast live by the Landmark Network.

Bowdoin will be making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance all-time and first since 2015. In their last appearance in the national tournament, the Polar Bears defeated Johns Hopkins in the opening round before falling to Stevens. The Polar Bears’ only previous meeting with Scranton also came in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 when the teams played to a 0-0 tie and Bowdoin advanced on penalty kicks.

Bowdoin earned an at-large bid this fall following a fourth-place finish in the NESCAC regular season, before falling in penalty kicks in the opening round of the conference tournament.