Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament Second, Third Round Tickets Available Now

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship Second and Third Round matches Hosted by Penn State at Jeffrey Field.

Second Round | Friday, November 18

Virginia vs. Xavier | 2 p.m

Penn State vs. West Virginia | 4:30 p.m

Gates open at 1 pm, and tickets are good for both second round games.

Third Round | Sunday, November 20

Round 2 Winner vs. Round 2 Winner | 5 p.m

Gates open at 4 pm

Tickets are the following prices:

Adults: $8

PSU/WVU/UVA/XU Students: $5

Youth: $5

Groups of 20+: $3

The first 50 PSU students who arrive at the ticket booth on University Drive will receive a free ticket to Friday’s matches. After the 50 tickets are gone, admission will be $5 cash only at Jeffrey Field.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 11 am – 4 pm with cash or credit card.

The day of the match at Jeffrey Field, fans will need to use cash to purchase tickets. Credit cards will NOT be accepted.

Parking Information

Parking for all Penn State Athletics’ non-football events will require a valid permit or payment of the applicable parking fee for campus lots. Fans with valid Penn State University Park parking permits will be permitted to park at non-football athletics events for free, following Transportation Services parking policies and access.

For Women’s soccer matches, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North lots. Fans without a permit are encouraged to Prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is available through 11:59 pm on Thursday, November 17 for the second round match and through 11:59 pm on Saturday, November 19 for the third round match. Event day parking will be $10 per vehicle and can be purchased on the ParkMobile app. (Note: On Friday, Nov. 18, due to Women’s basketball and men’s hockey events, the parking lots will begin a $10 cash only entry price at 5 pm ) The East Deck is also available for $1 per hour.

Parking for all non-football athletics events is managed by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transportation.psu.edu or email [email protected]