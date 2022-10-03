Women’s Soccer Narrowly Edged by Monmouth in Hard-Fought Battle
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – The Stony Brook Women’s soccer team was defeated by Monmouth, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The Hawks struck early with a goal in the 38th minute and were able to maintain control for the rest of the game.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nicolette Pasquarella recorded nine saves in net, her second-most in a contest this season. Pasquarella was coming off an eight-save performance at Northeastern on Thursday, September 29, and put together another strong showing in net for the Seawolves.
The Hawks broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute when Chloe Ferreira found the back of the net on a penalty kick. The Lone tally proved to be the difference as Stony Brook was able to generate 10 shots, all on goal, but Monmouth goalkeeper Cassandra Coster kept a clean sheet en route to the win.
STATS AND NOTES
- Pasquarella’s nine saves were her second-most in a game this season. Her season-high was 11 saves against Penn on September 11. She has made six saves or more in six out of her 10 games played this season.
- Freshman forwards Luciana Setteducate and Gabrielle Côté each recorded a team-high three shots on goal. Côté’s three shots on goal were a season- and career-high, while Setteducate’s three shots on goal were a career-best, and her three shots were the second-most she attempted in a game this season (took six shots vs. LIU on August 28).
- The Seawolves attempted 10 shots, all on target, while Monmouth took 16 shots, with 10 going on goal.
- Monmouth won the battle for the corners, 10-1.
NEXT UP
The Seawolves will continue their four-match road trip as they head to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens on Thursday, October 6, at 6 pm
