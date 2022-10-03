Women’s Soccer Narrowly Edged by Monmouth in Hard-Fought Battle

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – The Stony Brook Women’s soccer team was defeated by Monmouth, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The Hawks struck early with a goal in the 38th minute and were able to maintain control for the rest of the game.

Sophomore goalkeeper Nicolette Pasquarella recorded nine saves in net, her second-most in a contest this season. Pasquarella was coming off an eight-save performance at Northeastern on Thursday, September 29, and put together another strong showing in net for the Seawolves.

The Hawks broke a scoreless tie in the 38th minute when Chloe Ferreira found the back of the net on a penalty kick. The Lone tally proved to be the difference as Stony Brook was able to generate 10 shots, all on goal, but Monmouth goalkeeper Cassandra Coster kept a clean sheet en route to the win.

STATS AND NOTES

Pasquarella’s nine saves were her second-most in a game this season. Her season-high was 11 saves against Penn on September 11. She has made six saves or more in six out of her 10 games played this season.

Freshman forwards Luciana Setteducate and Gabrielle Côté each recorded a team-high three shots on goal. Côté’s three shots on goal were a season- and career-high, while Setteducate’s three shots on goal were a career-best, and her three shots were the second-most she attempted in a game this season (took six shots vs. LIU on August 28).

The Seawolves attempted 10 shots, all on target, while Monmouth took 16 shots, with 10 going on goal.

Monmouth won the battle for the corners, 10-1.

NEXT UP

The Seawolves will continue their four-match road trip as they head to Delaware to take on the Blue Hens on Thursday, October 6, at 6 pm

