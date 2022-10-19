Women’s Soccer Mutes Mules for NESCAC Win

Next Game: Wesleyan 10/22/2022 | 12:15 PM October 22 (Sat) / 12:15 PM Wesleyan History

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin Women’s soccer team scored midway through the second half and held on for a 1-0 shutout over Colby on Wednesday afternoon.

The Polar Bears (9-3-1, 4-3-1 NESCAC) picked up their second consecutive shutout. The Mules remain winless in conference play (4-9-0, 0-9-0 NESCAC).

Game Highlights

Colby looked to take the lead just five minutes into play as Alex Arndt came out to challenge a ball above the box. Selah Barrett launched a shot over the keeper and almost into the net, but watched the ball skate over the crossbar.

came out to challenge a ball above the box. Selah Barrett launched a shot over the keeper and almost into the net, but watched the ball skate over the crossbar. In the 13 th minute, Samaya Bernardo fired a point-blank shot towards the left post. MK Marshall laid out to the right and made a diving save.

minute, fired a point-blank shot towards the left post. MK Marshall laid out to the right and made a diving save. Five minutes into the second, Isa Quintana put a left footed volley off the crossbar.

put a left footed volley off the crossbar. Bowdoin’s lead came in the 64th th minute. The ball rattled around the box following a corner kick and deflected back towards midfield on the left side. Kyra Hacker put the ball back into the box around head height for Morgan Smiley who flicked it up and over Marshall.

minute. The ball rattled around the box following a corner kick and deflected back towards midfield on the left side. put the ball back into the box around head height for who flicked it up and over Marshall. With 19 minutes remaining, Colby almost tied the game. Kaleigh Quinn headed a shot past Arndt but Katrina Reidy was on the back post to clear the ball away.

By the Numbers

Bowdoin held a slight 9-7 edge in shots and a commanding 11-1 corner kick advantage.

Arndt made three stops for the shutout.

Marshall made five saves.

