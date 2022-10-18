Women’s Soccer Moves Up to No. 20 in United Soccer Coaches Rankings

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Women’s soccer team (11-3-1, 4-2-1 ACC) moved up one spot to No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings, marking the fourth week in a row the Panthers have been ranked in the national poll.

The Panthers entered the rankings at No. 14 three weeks ago, marking the third-straight year Pitt has appeared in the Weekly poll. Pitt moved up one spot to No. 13 two weeks ago, then was ranked No. 21 last week. The Panthers reached as high as No. 19 in the poll last season and No. 12 in 2020. Pitt is also ranked ninth on the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee’s Top 10 list.

The Panthers are off to their best start in program history with 11 triumphs in 15 tries and are one win away from setting the program’s new single-season standard for victories. Pitt has gone a perfect 6-0 in home games played at Ambrose Urbanic Field so far this season. The Panthers’ signature win among its four road victories was a 3-1 triumph over then-No. T-17-ranked Notre Dame last month.

Pitt begins its final stretch of the 2022 regular season by beginning a three-game homestand with a matchup against Syracuse on Thursday at Ambrose Urbanic Field. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and is set for a 6 pm start. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $5 or purchased on gameday for $8 at the Petersen Sports Complex Ticket Office.

