Women’s Soccer Moves Incoming Match with Charleston Southern to Next Tuesday

CLINTON, SC – Due to local impact from impending Tropical storms over the weekend, the Presbyterian College Women’s soccer team has elected on the side of precaution in regards to their next Matchup with Charleston Southern at home, delaying the contest from its initial Saturday slot to a new date/ time of next Tuesday at 7:00 pm

Affecting the southern United States this week with its high Winds and heavy amounts of precipitation, Hurricane Ian will force the Blue Hose to wait an additional 72 hours to meet with the Buccaneers, taking part in the programs’ 16th meeting since becoming Big South foes.

After claiming back-to-back victories over CSU in 2019 and ’20 – both by a one-goal difference – Presbyterian was bested by Charleston Southern last fall in a road environment, 2-0. Coincidentally, the Bucs will go into Tuesday’s bout riding two straight W’s by the same exact score, Downing USC Upstate and UNC Asheville for a 2-1 mark inside of league play.

No Strangers to the Spartans themselves, PC recently finished their third conference contest on Wednesday night in Spartanburg, coming dangerously close to a draw against USC Upstate before ultimately sliding to a 1-0 setback.

With an extra three days to prepare for the Buccaneers, Tuesday’s home meeting will be broadcast live via ESPN+.