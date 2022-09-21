Women’s Soccer Makes History with 7th Straight Shutout Over Bard

Next Game: at St. Lawrence 9/24/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at St. Lawrence History

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY – The Union College Women’s soccer team extended the longest season-opening scoreless streak in program history on Tuesday evening with their seventh straight shutout as they opened up Liberty League play with a 1-0 win over Bard College from Ferrari Field. Sophomore Addie Zimmerman scored the lone goal as Union pushed their shutout streak to seven straight games.

This seven-game shutout streak is the longest scoreless streak in program history to start a season and the third-longest scoreless streak in program history at 630:00 without allowing a goal. The last time a Union Women’s soccer team had seven straight shutouts was back in 2004, when the team set the program record with 774:20 without conceding a goal.

Union (7-0-0, 1-0-0) scored the lone goal of the game in the 41st minute when Zimmerman was able to find the back of the net with her shot, with first-year Alayna Boileau credited with the assist. This was Zimmerman’s first goal of the season and Boileau’s first Collegiate point.

Union out shot Bard 7-0 in the first half with four of those shots making it on net.

The Raptors wouldn’t go away without a fight in the second half. With just over 12 minutes to go in the contest, Bard found themselves with a partial Breakaway and first-year goalie Rachel Berliner did all she could to make sure they were unable to score, but gave up a free kick from the top of the box. On the ensuing free kick, the Raptors hit the crossbar with the shot and Union cleared the ball out of harm’s way.

Bard had another great opportunity with under a minute left, as an Attacker got behind the Union defense but was whistled for offsides. Union hung on for a 1-0 win and their first Liberty League win of the season as well.

Union out shot Bard 16-3 in the game and generated five corner opportunities. Senior Abby Mitty and Berliner split equal time in the net, with Berliner making the lone save of the evening. Mitty recorded her fifth win of the season.

Union continues Liberty League action this weekend as they travel to Canton, NY for a Matchup with the Saints of St. Lawrence on Saturday, September 24. Kick off for that game will be at 3 pm