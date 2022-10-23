Women’s Soccer: Macalester’s Second Half Rally Stopped Short by Saint Benedict

Next Game: at Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) 10/25/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 25 (Tue) / 4:00 PM at Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) History

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team hits the road for a MIAC contest against Saint Benedict. It was a close game, but the Scots fell 2-1. Macalester moves to 7-4-5 (3-3-3 MIAC).

It was a battle from the beginning, with both teams searching for an offensive breakthrough. Sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East) created the first chance for the Scots in the seventh minute. However, it was the Saints that struck first in the 20thth minute. The Saints doubled their lead in the 27thth. Junior Mia Brisbin (Los Angeles, Calif./Crossroads School) forced a save from the Saints’ keeper in the first half, but Macalester was down two going into halftime.

The Scots rallied in the second half and cut down the Saints’ lead. Senior Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) scored in the 60th minute to give the Scots momentum. Brisbin and junior Livi Novello (East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing) took chances, but the Scots Rally was cut short by the Saints and Macalester fell 2-1.

The Scots’ next game will be Tuesday Oct 25 at 4:00 pm Macalester will compete against Saint Mary’s in Winona, Minn.