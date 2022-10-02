Women’s Soccer: Macalester Wins 2-1 in MIAC Matchup Against St. Olaf

Next Game: at University of Wisconsin-Stout 9/25/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at University of Wisconsin-Stout History

St. Paul, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team played its ninth game of the season this afternoon against St. Olaf. The Scots prevailed in the MIAC matchup, winning 2-1. The Scots improve to 5-2-2- (2-1-0 MIAC).

Junior Mia Brisbin (Los Angeles, Calif./Crossroads School) got things rolling for the Scots, forcing a pair of saves by the St. Olaf goalie. In the 25thth minute, the Scots gained a free kick near the half line. Senior Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco) took the kick, which the Oles cleared directly into the path of senior Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka) who knocked it in to give the Scots the lead. Junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) continued the Offensive press for Macalester while sophomore goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan (Seattle, Wash./Lakeside School) kept the Oles at bay and Macalester took a 1-0 lead into the half.

The Scots wasted no time, scoring in the second minute of the second half. Thomsen’s shot was tipped out by the St. Olaf goalkeeper but senior Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) was there in the box to tap in a goal and double the lead. The Oles won back a goal in the 70th minute. The Scots’ defense continued to keep the Oles from scoring again, and Macalester walked away with all three points in this big MIAC matchup.

Macalester’s next game will be Sunday Sept. 25. The Scots will travel to Menomonie, Wis. to play the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils at 2:00 pm