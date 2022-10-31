Women’s Soccer: Macalester to Take on St. Catherine in the MIAC Playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team begins its run in the 2022 MIAC Playoffs tomorrow. The Scots will face St. Catherine on the road in a quarterfinal match at 2:00 pm Macalester is the sixth seed while St. Catherine is the No. 3 seeds

This is the Scots’ first appearance in the MIAC Playoffs since 2015. This fall, Macalester finished the regular season 8-5-5 overall and 4-4-3 in conference play. Junior Mia Brisbin (Los Angeles, Calif./Crossroads School) leads the Scots with five goals and one assist this season, for 11 points this season while senior Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) is second on the team, tallying four goals and an assist this fall for nine points. Junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) has also had a solid season, totaling three goals and two assists. Defensively, the Scots are led by senior Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco) and Juniors Livi Novello (East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing) and goalkeeper Jocelyn Radke (Indianapolis, Ind.).

St. Catherine posted a regular season record of 11-4-3 overall and 7-2-2 in the MIAC, to take third in the MIAC standings. The Wildcats feature Amanda Elton, who has scored 11 goals and tallied two assists for 24 points this season. In the regular-season meeting between the Wildcats and the Scots on Oct. 8, Elton scored the first of three goals in a 3-1 Wildcats win. Radke had 10 saves in the match.

Macalester has a record of 7-6-2 in all MIAC Playoff games and a 0-1 record in the quarterfinals. The Scots have won the MIAC Playoffs title three times (2003, 2004, 2005). The other quarterfinal match will showcase No. 5 Saint Mary’s at No. 4 St. Olaf. The quarterfinal winners will advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. The Winner of Macalester vs St. Catherine will play Saint Benedict while the Winner of Saint Mary’s vs St. Olaf will play Carleton in the semifinals.

Tickets for the game will be $10 for adults and $2 for students with an ID. Macalester students with an ID who attend the game will receive free admission courtesy of our alumni. Game time is set for 2:00 pm at St. Catherine.

2022 MIAC Playoffs

Quarterfinals | Tuesday Nov. 1

Well. 5 Saint Mary’s at No. 4 St. Olaf | 2:00 p.m

Well. 6 Macalester at No. 3 St. Catherine | 2:00 p.m

Semifinals | Wednesday Nov. 2

Well. 4/5 at No. 1 Carleton | 2:00 p.m

Well. 3/6 at No. 2 Saint Benedict | 2:00 p.m

Championship | Saturday Nov. 5

Semifinal winners, highest remaining seed hosts | 2:00 p.m