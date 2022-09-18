Women’s Soccer: Macalester Drops Game to Wartburg

Next Game: St. Olaf College 9/24/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 3:00 PM St. Olaf College History

Waverly, Iowa. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team traveled to Iowa to take on the Wartburg Knights. Wartburg won the game, 6-0. Macalester is now 4-2-2 (1-1-0 MIAC).

The Knights took an early lead in the fifth minute. Junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) took a chance to level the score, but the ball went just high. Wartburg would score three more times in the half. First year Sophie Jones (Burien, Wash./Highline), Juniors Rachel Colson (Denver, Colo./East), and senior Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco) each had their attempts on frame saved by the Knights’ keeper.

The Scots never gave up and senior Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton) forced another save from Wartburg’s goalie in the second half. Thomsen and Lorenzen also had chances. However, the Knights scored twice more in the second half and Macalester fell 6-0 on the road.

The Scots’ next game is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 24 at 3:00 pm Macalester will host St. Olaf in a MIAC matchup.