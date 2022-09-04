Women’s Soccer: Macalester Defeats Lawrence 2-0

Next Game: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 9/5/2022 | 12:00 PM Sept. 05 (Mon) / 12:00 PM University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh History

St. Paul, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team played its second game of the season today, hosting the Vikings of Lawrence University. Macalester won 2-0 and tallied 11 shots on frame. The Scots improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Scots started strong by scoring a goal in the seventh minute. Sophomore Michael Evans (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South) scored her first Collegiate goal, sliding the ball past the keeper after an excellent through ball from fellow sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East). Macalester doubled their lead in the 18thth minute, when junior Mia Brisbin (Los Angeles, Calif./Crossroads School) capitalized on a ball in the box. This is Brisbin’s third goal of the season. The Scots didn’t allow the Vikings any chances in the first half, and took the lead into the break.

In the second half, Macalester got off multiple shots on target. Seniors Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) and Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka) forced Lawrence’s goalkeeper to make some saves to keep Macalester’s lead at two. Sophomore goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan (Seattle, Wash./Lakeside School) made three saves in the second half to deny the Vikings. Macalester won 2-0.

The Scots’ next Matchup will be Monday, September 5. Macalester will host University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 12:00 pm