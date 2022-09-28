Women’s Soccer: Macalester Battles to a 2-2 Draw Against Bethel

Next Game: Hamline University 10/1/2022 | 1:00 PM October 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Hamline University History

St. Paul, Minn. – The Macalester College Women’s soccer team traveled to Bethel this afternoon to take on the Royals in a conference game. After going down one in the first half, the Scots rallied to draw with the Royals, 2-2. Macalester’s record is now 6-2-3 (2-1-1 MIAC).

Bethel took an early lead in the 11thth minute. The Scots bounced back and continued to fight with shots from senior Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton) and sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East) that were saved by the Royals’ goalkeeper. Sophomore Michael Evans (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South) also had her shot saved. Junior goalkeeper Jocelyn Radke (Indianapolis, Ind.) made five saves in the half to keep the Scots in it.

The Scots continued to rally in the second half. Evans found the back of the net in the 54thth minute off an assist from Kispert. Just four minutes later junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) put Macalester in the lead, Assisted by Kispert and Short. However, the Royals would level the playing field in the 71stSt minute. Radke made another save to deny Bethel the go-ahead goal, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Scots’ next game will be at home, against MIAC opponent Hamline, Saturday Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m