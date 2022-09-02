Women’s soccer loses at Bucknell 2-0

Next Game: Syracuse University 9/8/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7 pm Syracuse University History

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Reigning Patriot League Champion Bucknell (3-1) scored a goal in each half and kept visiting Binghamton Women’s soccer (1-3-1) off the board in a 2-0 decision Thursday night at Emmitt Field.

The Bison scored their first goal just 6:51 into the contest and added an insurance tally in the 66th minute.

The Bearcats had a handful of solid scoring opportunities, including a first-half shot from Peyton Gilmore that was headed for goal before it was cleared off the line by a Bucknell defender. In the 63rd minute, Maya Anand dribbled endline on the right before sending a dangerous cross deep into the box, where Olivia McKnight’s an attempt from seven yards out was deflected wide by the Bison keeper.

Bucknell held a 24-11 shots advantage.

Senior goalkeeper Nicole Scott made six saves in the first half and sophomore Kaitlyn Williams made five stops in the final 45 minutes.

“Our team should be proud of the effort tonight against a Talented Bucknell team,” head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “We wanted to test ourselves on the road against high quality opposition to prep for conference play and this type of match is exactly what we wanted. It was an entertaining match between two quality sides and unfortunately the game came down to a couple key moments. I enjoy watching this team continue to grow and improve and if we keep on this upward path we know we will be right where we want to be as a dangerous side peaking at the right time.”

After three straight games on the road, Binghamton is off until hosting Syracuse next Thursday night.