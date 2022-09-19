Women’s soccer loses 1–0 against Hofstra for the team’s third loss in four games

Despite a dominant 4–1 win over George Mason (1–5–3, 0–0 Atlantic 10) last weekend, the Princeton Women’s soccer team (4–3, 0–0 Ivy League) was unable to build momentum this past Thursday night, falling 1–0 to Hofstra (5–2–1, 0–0 Colonial).

The unlucky loss for the Tigers came as a result of Hofstra forward Ellen Halseth deflecting sophomore goalie Tyler McCamey’s attempt at a clearance in the third minute of the opening half.

Princeton’s defense would dominate the rest of the game, but the Tigers struggled to gain a consistent rhythm on the Offensive end. Princeton outshot Hofstra 17–7 overall and was even 6–6 on shots on goal.

The best Offensive opportunity was first-year midfielder Pietra Tordin’s penalty kick in the 39th minute of regulation. The Tigers’ bad luck continued as Tordin’s perfectly-placed penalty kick in the lower left corner was blocked by Hofstra goalie Skylar Kuzmich.

During the last five minutes of the game, Princeton had a one-on-one opportunity to score, but this chance was stifled by a controversial slide tackle from Hofstra defender Anja Suttner. The play generated no penalty call and was the Tigers’ last chance to tie the game.

With the loss, Princeton’s record fell to 4–3 overall. All three losses have come in the last four contests, with the Tigers being shut out in all three.

Despite these recent losses, the Tigers are powering through and remaining focused on the next matches to come. Sunday night’s 1–0 win against Delaware (1–5–3, 0–0 Colonial) puts Princeton back on track for another dominant season. The Tigers will open up Ivy League play this season with an away match against Yale (3–4–1, 0–0) next Saturday, Sept. 24.

Akshay Swani is a staff writer for the Sports section at the ‘Prince.’ They can be reached at [email protected]