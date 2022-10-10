WOMEN’S SOCCER: Lauren Hodny scores 1st goal with Missile as Beavers win 3-0 – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State Women’s soccer team cruised behind a trio of goal scorers on Sunday, posting a dominant 3-0 win over Upper Iowa at Chet Anderson Stadium.

BSU’s three goals match a season high from Sept. 2, and it’s the team’s best Offensive outburst in NSIC play this year.

The Beavers (7-2-4, 6-1-3 NSIC) got Rolling when Allyson Smith buried the eventual game-winner off a feed from Erin Becker in the 27th minute. Becker fought off a challenge inside the 18-yard box, crossed low to Smith, and Smith tapped it in at the goal line for the opening statement.

Not long after, Lauren Hodny doubled the score with a long-range strike. Hodny stole a pass in the attacking third, fired on target from 25 yards out and found the back of the net in the 34th minute. The play also stood as Hodny’s first Collegiate goal.

Shortly after halftime, Becker added on with a penalty kick to the lower right corner of the net. The goal made for a 3-0 lead by the 54th minute and rounded out the afternoon’s scoring.

Bemidji State goalkeeper Georgiana Harber didn’t have much to do, as BSU out-shot the Peacocks (2-8-3, 1-5-3 NSIC) by a 24-4 margin and carried an 11-1 advantage in shots on target. But Harber did stop the lone shot she faced for a one-save shutout.

Upper Iowa keeper Isabelle Wagner finished with eight saves.

The Beavers will now return to the road for a three-game trip, starting with a 3 pm kickoff against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 14, in Marshall.

Bemidji State 3, Upper Iowa 0

UIU 0 0 — 0

BSU 2 1 — 3

First half — 1, BSU GOAL, Smith (Becker), 27′; 2, BSU GOAL, Hodny (unassisted), 34′.

Second half — 3, BSU GOAL, Becker (penalty kick), 54′.

Saves — Harber (BSU) 1; Wagner (UIU) 8.