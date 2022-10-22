Women’s Soccer Knocks Off IUPUI on Senior Day, 2-0

Youngstown, Ohio — The Youngstown State Women’s soccer team scored in each half to knock off IUPUI, 2-0, on Saturday afternoon at Farmers National Bank Field.

The Penguins improve to 6-7-3 overall and 4-3-2 in Horizon League play while the Jaguars fall to 8-4-6 overall and 4-3-2 in league play.

Senior Regan LaVigna and freshman Taylor Berry each scored while junior goalkeeper Brooklynn Kirkpatrick posted her seventh clean sheet of the year with nine saves.

LaVigna put the Penguins on the board with a perfectly placed header into the left corner at the 12:27 mark. After receiving a pass from senior Haley Curtis senior Abriana Rondin’s cross from the right wing found a lunging LaVigna by the left post.

Berry extended the Penguins lead to 2-0 in the 53rd minute after Rondin’s shot ricocheted off the left post back to the center and Berry found an open net.

The Jaguars outshot the Penguins 16-10, and had nine shots on goal, including five in the second half, but Kirkpatrick denied each one.

Youngstown State closes out the regular season against Robert Morris, Wednesday, Oct. 26. Kickoff is set for 2 pm in Moon Township, Pa.