Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Latinx Heritage Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – CSU Bakersfield’s Athletics Department welcomes you to the new installment of recognizing and celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with Fiesta Night!

We invite you to join us tomorrow, September 15th, at 7:00 PM to watch the Women’s soccer team take on CSUN at the Main Soccer Field. The Gates will open at 6:00 PM.

Last year Viva Los `Runners Night was introduced to the campus and saw success with fun festivities throughout the night.

This year, Fiesta Night has been added as an annual event to continue the festivities revolving around Latinx Heritage Month. The city of Bakersfield and our university have a high population of Latinx members, and we want to do our best to honor and celebrate their culture within our Athletics events.

What to look forward to

Latin music collected through a social media poll will be played throughout the night. Students will receive free churros; be sure to get them while supplies last.

Mari’s Guisados ​​food truck will be attending the event and is offering a $5.00 Fiesta Frenzy. $5.00 for two tacos and a rice and beans plate. They will also have large Aguas frescas for $5.00.

There will be a fan contest at half-time to win gift cards to local Latin restaurants throughout the city!

Start of The Big West play

The Roadrunners kick off The Big West schedule with two games this week. They welcome CSUN to start off Big West play on Thursday. Last season the team defeated CSUN 2-0 in the final game of the season.

Junior midfielder Regelly Halldorsdottir is tied for second in The Big West with three goals on the season. Halldorsdottir earned the first Big West Player of the Week Honor of the season for her two goals against UNLV.

Sophomore forward Karen Flores received recognition from coaches around The Big West as one of 11 players voted preseason first team.

Bakersfield also hosts the Sacramento State Hornets this Sunday, September 18th. Game time is at 1:00 PM, Gates open at noon.

(All students have free admission to CSUB Athletic events with a Student ID)

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for any CSUB Women’s soccer game, visit GoRunners.com/Tickets.

