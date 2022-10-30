Women’s Soccer Kicks Off B1G Tournament at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. – The Penn State Women’s soccer program will face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 30.

The Nittany Lions enter the conference tournament as the sixth seed, and the Badgers are the third seed.

The Winner will advance to the semifinals facing the Winner of seventh seed Rutgers and second seed Northwestern on Thursday, Nov. 3, with the Championship match to be played Sunday, Nov. 6.

GAME INFORMATION

Wisconsin (11-4-3, 6-3-1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022| Time: 5 pm EST

Location: Madison, Wisc. | Venue: McClimon Soccer Complex

Live Stats | Watch: B1G+

Admission: Free

PENN STATE BREAKDOWN

LAST TIME OUT

Well. 24 Penn State closed out the regular season with a 1-1 draw at Iowa.

Schlegel scored her tenth goal of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Schlegel has scored at least one goal in PSU’s last three matches.

Schlegel headlined All-B1G honors by earning first team recognition.

Hocking was named All-B1G second team and sophomore Mieke Schiemann All-B1G third team.

All-B1G third team. Earning spots on the All-Freshman Team was Amelia White and Kaitlyn MacBean .

SCOUTING WISCONSIN

The Badgers won 4-1 against Nebraska in their last regular season match a week ago.

Senior Emma Jaskaniec was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Top Goal Scorers: Jaskaniec (10 Goals), Aryssa Mahrt (6 Goals), Natalie Viggiano (6 Goals)

Jakaniec has missed the last four matches after suffering a leg injury in the Badgers’ game at PSU.

Top Saves: Erin McKinney (75 Saves, .789 Save Percentage)

PENN STATE AGAINST WISCONSIN

Penn State leads the all-time series against Wisconsin 23-5-4

The Nittany Lions blanked the Badgers 3-0 on Oct. 13 at Jeffrey Field.

PSU is 8-2 in the last ten matchups against Wisconsin.

The last time PSU played in Madison was Sept. 30, 2021, with the Nittany Lions winning 2-1 over No. 18 Wisconsin.

OTHER NOTES

Under the direction of head coach Erica Dambachthe Nittany Lions have won 11 Big Ten regular season championships and four Big Ten Tournament championships.

Penelope Hocking is the active career leader in NCAA Division I in points with 146.

is the active career leader in NCAA Division I in points with 146. Ally Schlegel achieved her 100 th career point is Oct. 16 with a brace against Michigan.

achieved her 100 career point is Oct. 16 with a brace against Michigan. Head Coach Erica Dambach is approaching her 300 th career win. She has 293.

is approaching her 300 career win. She has 293. The program is approaching 500 total wins. It is at 495 wins.

The Blue & White has shut out nine opponents this season.

PSU is 9-0-1 when scoring the first goal.

12 different Nittany Lions have scored goals this season.

Penn State has had six B1G Players of the Week this season.

The Nittany Lions have faced four ranked opponents having defeated No. 21 West Virginia, 2-0 and No. 4 Rutgers 2-0, lost to No. 12 Stanford, 2-0 and tied No. 19 Georgetown 2-2.

The Penn State Women’s soccer season is presented by the Smeal College of Business.