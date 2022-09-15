Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Atlantic 10 Play At VCU, Against Davidson

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 9 & 10 Massachusetts (1-4-3 Overall) at VCU (2-1-5 Overall) | Massachusetts vs. Davidson (7-0-1 Overall) Date | Time Thursday, Sept. 15 / 7 pm | Sunday, Sept. 18 / 1 p.m Location Richmond, Va. (Sports Backers Stadium) | Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Watch VCU (ESPN+) | Davidson (ESPN+) Live Statistics VCU | Davidson Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team kicks off Atlantic 10 play this week with a pair of matches beginning at VCU Tomorrow at 7 pm The Minutewomen will play their first league game at Rudd Field on Sunday at 1 pm against Davidson.

Atlantic 10 Openers

UMass holds a 3-1-1 record in Atlantic 10 openers dating back to a 3-1 win over Davidson to start the 2017 conference slate. The Minutewomen picked up a 2-1 win in overtime on the road at Duquesne last season as Chandler Pedolzky scored the game-tying goal in the 49th-minute before an own goal Secured the UMass win.

The Opponents

The Minutewomen fell in their last meeting with VCU 2-1 a season ago at Rudd Field in a game in which Bella Recinos scored the game’s opening goal in the 69th minute. UMass last squared off against Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament during the 2020-21 season and fell 1-0 to the Wildcats. The Minutewomen last defeated VCU during the 2017 season and hold a 4-2-1 series lead over Davidson dating back to the first meeting in 2014.

Minutewomen Among A-10 Leaders

Lauren Bonavita Ranks tied for third in the Atlantic 10 in total goals on the year with five and also ranks inside the top seven in points, shots, and shots on goal.

Looking Ahead

Conference play rolls on next week with a Thursday night kickoff at Saint Joseph’s before the Minutewomen return home on Sunday, Sept. 25 for a noon kickoff against Dayton. The match against the Flyers will be the Flagship 50 Game for the Minutewomen.

