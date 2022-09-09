Women’s Soccer Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

Next Game: Lafayette 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel Women’s soccer team remained unbeaten on the season, playing to a scoreless draw against the Temple Owls on Thursday night. The Dragons are now 4-0-3 on the season, the only team without a loss in the CAA.

BY THE NUMBERS

DU had chances, holding an 8-2 edge in shots on target.

Drexel also had seven Corners in the contest.

Molly Piso and Noemi Christ split the clean sheet, making a save each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dragons had some of their best chances early as shots by Lily Dunbar and Delaney Lappin forced saves from the Owls’ keeper in the opening 12 minutes.

After the remainder of the half closed calmly, Temple applied pressure midway through the second. Both of Drexel's goalies made a save along the way.

With three minutes remaining, Drexel had one last chance as Annalena O’Reilly cracked a shot that looked destined for the back of the net before a sprawling save kept the contest level.

UP NEXT

The Dragons remain at home, hosting Lafayette on Sunday, September 11. Opening tap from Vidas Field is slated for 1:00 pm