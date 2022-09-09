Women’s Soccer Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel Women’s soccer team remained unbeaten on the season, playing to a scoreless draw against the Temple Owls on Thursday night. The Dragons are now 4-0-3 on the season, the only team without a loss in the CAA.
BY THE NUMBERS
- DU had chances, holding an 8-2 edge in shots on target.
- Drexel also had seven Corners in the contest.
- Molly Piso and Noemi Christ split the clean sheet, making a save each.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Dragons had some of their best chances early as shots by Lily Dunbar and Delaney Lappin forced saves from the Owls’ keeper in the opening 12 minutes.
- After the remainder of the half closed calmly, Temple applied pressure midway through the second. Both of Drexel’s goalies made a save along the way.
- With three minutes remaining, Drexel had one last chance as Annalena O’Reilly cracked a shot that looked destined for the back of the net before a sprawling save kept the contest level.
UP NEXT
The Dragons remain at home, hosting Lafayette on Sunday, September 11. Opening tap from Vidas Field is slated for 1:00 pm