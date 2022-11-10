Women’s soccer inks eight on National Signing Day

Eight incoming student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to play for the Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team for the 2023 fall season, announced head Coach Chugger Adair on Thursday.

The Hokies recruiting class includes Ava Arengo, Ella Bjorklund, Samantha DeGuzman, Ellie Farrell, Emma Garrelts, Kylie Marschall, Savannah Sabo, and Anna Weir. The recruiting class of 2023 was recently ranked seventh by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Open Arengo | Mason, Ohio | Cincinnati United Premier

Position: Midfielder / Forward

Anticipated Major: Real Estate Finance



Accomplishments: Recipient of the Principal’s Award in 9th, 10th, and 11th grade at William Mason High School… Four-year letter Winner in track and field… Received three All-Ohio honors in 2021 placing at the state meet in the 400m, 4x200m relay, and 4x400m relay… Team caption of the 2021 Girls Academy National Championship team… USYF National Champion in 2018.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

AA: “I chose Tech for numerous reasons. I love the coaching style, team culture, location, and academic support. Playing in the most competitive college soccer conference has always been a goal of mine, while attending a school that is top 10 in the country for my chosen major.”

Ella Bjorklund | Wake Forest, NC | NC Courage

Position: Defender / Midfielder

Anticipated Major: Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise



Accomplishments: National Honors Society Historian… Member of the math and science honors society at Heritage High School… AP Scholar with honors… 2020 and 2021 ECNL Mid-Atlantic All-Conference Second Team… Member of the 2019-2020 Southeast Division Conference Championship team… 2018 NCYSA State Cup Champion while playing for NCFC Elite.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

EB: “I chose Tech because it will allow me to play at the highest level while having strong academics. Virginia Tech competes against the best of the best and has felt like the perfect place for me since my first ID Camp. Tech has Fantastic resources and staff to help me excel on the field and in the classroom. Along with this, the coaches have created an environment that feels like being with family and I cannot wait to be a part of the family.”

Samantha DeGuzman | Manassas, Va. | Virginia Development Academy

Position: Forward

Anticipated Major: Marketing Management



Accomplishments: Ranked No. 6 in the Mid-Atlantic (115th nationally) by TopDrawerSoccer… Competed at ECNL Nationals in 2019 and 2021… Earned First Team All-Conference Mid-Atlantic U17 in the 2020-2021 season… Named District Player of the Year in 10th and 11th grade while playing at Colgan High School… Named All-Met First Team in 2022… Received three academic letters.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

SD: “I chose Virginia Tech because the moment I stepped on campus I knew this was going to be the place to call home. Bringing surrounded by great coaches and an amazing team environment while playing competitively at the highest level is something I have always dreamed of of doing and I felt Tech was the right place to make that dream come true.”

Ellie Farrell | Wilmington NC | Wilmington Hammerheads

Position: Midfielder

Anticipated Major: Sports Media and Analytics



Accomplishments: Named the 2019 and 2022 Club Player of the Year… Earned ECNL First Team honors in 2019, 2021, and 2022… Scored two goals in the ECNL National selection game… Named to TopDrawerSoccer National Top 150 list (114th) … Yearbook Sports Editor and Leader of New Hanover High School Spirit Squad.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

EF: “I chose Virginia Tech because of the coaching staff. Coach Chugger contacted me at 12am on June 15th and that was a pretty big deal for me. All of them believed in me even though I come from a pretty small club with few colleges commits. When talking with the coaches, I really liked their style of play and how they envisioned me on the field. The other reasons why I chose Virginia Tech included the campus being only five hours away from home and being able to play in the ACC .”

Emma Garrelts | Park Ridge, Ill. | Sockers FC Chicago

Position: Midfielder

Anticipated Major: Human Development



Accomplishments: Received a Mid-Atlantic Talent invite in 2022… Named team Captain in 2019-2020… Member of the DA Winter Cup team in 2019… Made the U17 GA Playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

EG: “I chose Virginia Tech because I love the campus and the school spirit. I know I will be challenged on and off the field, and wanted to branch out and create my own path.”

Kylie Marshall | Ashburn, Va. | TSJ FC Virginia

Position: Defender

Anticipated Major: Business



Accomplishments: Earned the Excellence at Independence Award for being within the top five percent of her class at Independence High School… Four-time conference Champions at TSJ FC Virginia… Named an All-American in 2021-2022 by the United Soccer Coaches organization .

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

KM: “I chose Virginia Tech because everything about it felt like the right place for me. The campus and facilities are beautiful, but I was really impressed by the coaching staff and team. The teams Dedication and love for the school is evident and I really wanted to contribute to the program.”

Savannah Sabo | Cumming, Ga. | IMG Academy

Position: Goalkeeper

Anticipated Major: Chemical Engineering



Accomplishments: Member of the 2019 US National indoor team playing in Argentina… Starting goalkeeper for the U19 Croatian national team… Qualified for the 2020 U17 Euro Championships, and made it to the U19 second round in 2021 and 2022… Member of the IMC Academy conference Championship team in 2020 and 2021… Ranked eighth in the Nation among club goalkeepers by TopDrawerSoccer… Member of the National Honors Society for four years, and worked with UNICEF for three years.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

SS: “I chose Tech because the coaches are as good as they get and the players played a huge role in my decision. The players were so kind and welcoming on my visit. The facilities at Tech are top-notch and it doesn’t get much better than ACC soccer.”

Anna Weir | Acworth, Ga. | Tophat

Position: Forward

Anticipated Major: Interior Design



Accomplishments: Holds three school records at North Paulding High School for most goals scored in a single game (7), most goals scored in a single season (34), and most assists in a single season (19)… Named Region Player of the Year… Paulding County Player of the Year… Served as team Captain in her junior and senior year… Member of the Tophat Gold team finishing third in the 2022 Champions League.

Why did you choose Virginia Tech?

AW: “I chose Tech for many reasons, the campus and surrounding town creates the perfect college town atmosphere. Their academics are some of the best in the country, they have an amazing soccer program, and overall it truly feels like home.”