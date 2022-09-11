Women’s Soccer Hosts UCF To Close Out Non-Conference Schedule Sunday

– Second-ranked North Carolina returns home Sunday to close out its non-conference schedule against UCF at 1 pm on Dorrance Field.

The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

This will be the 24thth all-time meeting between UNC and UCF with Carolina holding an 18-1-4 series lead, including a 12-0-1 mark at home. The Tar Heels and the Knights were scheduled to meet in Orlando last season, but the match was ruled a no contest due to inclement weather.

UNC is coming off a 3-0 win over No. 3 on Thursday, holding the Blue Devils to two shots. Tori Hansen’s first half header proved to be the difference before Emily Murphy and Isabel Cox each added a goal in the second half.

UCF hasn’t played since last Sunday, Sept. 4, at Ole Miss where it suffered a 2-1 loss to the No. 13 Rebels. The Knights are 2-1-2 on the season with a win over Florida and Florida Gulf Coast.

UCF is led by head coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak who was a four-year letterman at UNC from 1995-98. She helped the Tar Heels win two national championships and was a three-time All-ACC first-team selection.

CLEAN SHEETS | Five of the Tar Heel’s first six victories have been clean sheet wins. UNC opened the season by shutting out its first four opponents before surrendering a goal at Missouri. Carolina recorded seven shutouts during the 2021 season.

CORNER GOALS | UNC has scored directly off a corner kick each of the last two games: Tori Dellaperuta ( Tessa Dellarose ) against UCLA and Tori Hansen ( Emily Moxley ) at Duke.

MORE SHOTS | The Tar Heels have taken twice as many shots as their opponents in six of seven games played this season and 87 more shots (139-82) overall. The only game they didn’t double up their opponent in shot attempts was against Missouri, whom they still out-shot (11-9).

STARTING XI | Six players have started all seven games for the Tar Heels this season ( Emmy Allen , Emily Colton , Tessa Dellarose , Julia Dorsey , Tori Hansen , Avery Patterson ). An additional 10 players have played in all seven games.

STELLAR DEFENSE | Carolina is holding its opponents to 7.4 shot attempts per game. The Tar Heels have held their opponents to single digit shot attempts in each of the last three games and in five of seven games overall. UNC yielded only two shots to UNCW and Duke.