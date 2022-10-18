Women’s soccer hosts Stonehill in final non-league contest

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team will host Stonehill on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 pm in the Bears’ final nonconference game of the regular season.

The contest will serve as the team’s Pride Game as they aim to celebrate inclusivity and visibility within college athletics, while also calling attention to the long way there is still to go in terms of rights and equality in the Nation as a whole.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

It is also $2 Tuesday. All tickets and Concession offerings will be discounted to $2.

Scouting the Bears (8-2-2)

Brown has posted a 5-2-1 mark outside of conference play this year with the only two losses coming against Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

Ava Seelenfreund has led the Bears in nonconference action, posting 13 points from six goals and one assist in those eight games.

Scouting the Skyhawks (1-12-1)

The 2022 season is Stonehill’s first as a member of NCAA Division I.

The Skyhawks Lone win on the year came back on Aug. 26 against Adams State University.

Four players have recorded a goal this season, with Lauren Clement leading the way with four.

History

This will be the first meeting all-time between the Bears and Skyhawks.

