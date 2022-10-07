WOMEN’S SOCCER HOSTS SCSU ON SATURDAY IN NE10 ACTION

Syracuse, NY – Both Le Moyne College soccer programs will be in action Saturday afternoon on Ted Grant Field, with both teams eyeing a move up the conference standings.

The men’s team will kick things off at 12:00 pm with a conference match against the University of New Haven Chargers, then the Women’s side will take the field at 3:00 pm to battle a Southern Connecticut State University team that currently occupies 4th place in the NE10 Women’s soccer standings.

The Le Moyne College Women’s soccer team is coming off a 2-0 loss at #15 Mercy College in a non-conference match, but prior to that they recorded back-to-back wins against NE10 opponents.

The Dolphins have made it through a difficult stretch of their schedule during which they took on three nationally ranked opponents in a five-game span.

The Dolphins were Moments away from recording a 1-1 tie at #9 College of Saint Rose on September 21 before the Golden Knights put away the go-ahead goal with two seconds left in the second half, but the team bounced back with a 0 -0 draw at Saint Michael’s then recorded a huge 3-1 win at home over #25 Franklin Pierce University.

The Dolphins put in arguably their best performance of the season during their 2-0 NE10 road win over New Haven on October 1, and they will have the opportunity to secure more points in the conference standings on Saturday when they battle the Owls of SCSU for 90 minutes is Ted Grant Field.

The Owls have earned three wins and two ties in conference play so far this season to put themselves in 4th place in the NE10 standings with 11 points. The Dolphins are not far behind, tied in 7th place along with Saint Anselm, Assumption and Bentley, each team with seven points.

SCSU has collected wins against Saint Michael’s, Pace and New Haven, but suffered setbacks against Franklin Pierce and Assumption.

Graduate forward Kelsey Burr leads the Owls in points with two goals and two assists so far this season. Sophomore forward Kylee Slavik and senior midfielder Kaitlyn D’Amico have both also recorded two goals, while graduate midfielder Taylor Hennig has tallied one goal and six assists through 11 games. Junior forward Alexie Rosado has contributed three assists to the SCSU cause, and Graduate goalkeeper Abby Allen leads the NE10 with 61 saves in 2022. Allen’s five shutouts in net are tied for second most in the conference.

Le Moyne’s goalkeeper, senior Allison Moreau (Sauquoit, NY/Sauquoit Valley) has some impressive statistics herself. Moreau’s season save tally of 52 is tied for 3rdrd most in the conference, and her four clean sheets in 2022 is the 5th most among all NE10 goalkeepers.

Sophomore right back Hildur Unnarsdóttir (Kópavogur, Iceland/Commercial College of Iceland) leads the Dolphins in points with four goals and four assists so far this season. Unnarsdóttir’s four assists is tied for 4th most in the NE10, while her goal tally is tied for 5th most in the conference along with seven other players.

Unnarsdóttir is responsible for initiating most of the team’s scoring plays this season via set pieces of all kinds – free kicks, corner kicks and penalty kicks. Whenever she is taking a set piece within the opponent’s half of the field, the Dolphins are dangerous.

Freshman forward Avery Maxam (Clinton, NY/Clinton) has tallied three goals and one assist so far in her first Collegiate campaign, while fellow first-year player Lindsey LeBlanc (Westminster, Mass./St. Bernard’s) has recorded two assists and one goal in 2022.

Freshman Winger Payton Khadra (Grand Island, NY/Grand Island) and senior defender Reagan Sames (Rexford, NY/Shenendehowa) have each registered one goal and an assist, while a redshirt sophomore midfielder Magda Aspholm (Östersund, Sweden/Jämtlands Gymnasium Wargentin) and freshman midfielder Hermine Hognerud (Oslo, Norway/Eikeli Videregående Skole) have both hit the back of the net once this season.

Senior midfielder Lainey Foti (Syracuse, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt) has contributed one assist for the Dolphins.

The Owls have won each of the last three matchups between the two sides. The most recent Le Moyne win over SCSU came in October of 2017 when the Dolphins claimed a 1-0 win against the Owls on Ted Grant Field.

Including Saturday’s game against SCSU, the Dolphins have five games remaining on their regular season schedule, and they are all against NE10 opponents.