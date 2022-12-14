Women’s Soccer Hosts Professional Day

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers Women’s soccer Hosted its first Professional Day at the Gary and Barbara Rodkin Academic Success Center in December. Former Scarlet Knights and current professional and international soccer stars Casey Murphy, Gabby Provenzano , Amirah Ali Taylor Aylmer, and Amanda Visco shared stories of their journeys to professional and international soccer success with the current generation of Rutgers Women’s soccer.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome back Women’s soccer alumni who are now professional soccer athletes to share their experiences with our current student-athletes,” said Assistant Director of Academic Services for Student-Athletes Randi Larson. “As many of the current Women’s soccer students strive to be professional athletes, this ‘PRO Day’ event was an amazing opportunity for them to learn about the life of a professional athlete. The professionals were so open and honest about their journey to the pros while offering valuable advice and sharing Lessons they learned along the way. Having these amazing role models back on campus made for a tremendous day.”

We learn from the best. Thanks again to Casey Murphy, Amirah Ali , Gabby Provenzano Taylor Aylmer, and Amanda Visco for leading our first #RUWS Professional Day at @RutgersU. 📰 https://t.co/qc9yESeWJy#ForeverRutgers /// #ForeverFamily pic.twitter.com/Vm2chJk5Qw — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) December 14, 2022

The pro soccer Quintet addressed the team as a group in the Rodkin Film Room before breaking out into smaller sessions around the building to share their stories, offer advice, and attest to the impact of the Rutgers student-athlete experience in their journey to the professional and international ranks.

“We thank them all for coming back and sharing their experiences, because we have current players that want to be in their shoes one day,” said head Coach Mike O’Neill. “We thank them for being positive role models, both as people and soccer players. No one ever gave them anything. They worked for everything. That’s the lesson our Younger players learn.”

Casey Murphy followed the most decorated goalkeeping career in Rutgers history with a meteoric rise in the professional ranks in Franks, in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), and most recently, with the United States Women’s National Team. Murphy received her first cap on Nov. 26, 2021 by recording a clean sheet with the USWNT. Her 45 shutouts at Rutgers are a program record and is second in Big Ten history, launching her career in France with Montpellier before playing with Reign FC and the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL.

Amirah Ali was drafted by the Portland Thorns of the NWSL in 2021, but decided to return to Rutgers for one more year – and what a year it was. Ali led Rutgers to the school’s first-ever Big Ten title in 2021 and to its first NCAA College Cup appearance since 2015. She scored 44

Taylor Aylmer played for Rutgers from 2016-19 and was a consistent source of leadership and production. Getting it done on and off the pitch with All-Region honors as a player and a scholar, Aylmer graduated and signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL in 2021, making her professional debut on April 14 in a 1-0 win against the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup. Aylmer then signed a full team contract with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit for the 2022 season.

Gabby Provenzano went from leading Rutgers to a Big Ten title in 2021 and to the NCAA College Cup, to winning a NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns in 2022. Provenzano was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft after earning First Team All-America with the Scarlet Knights during the College Cup run in 2021. She was also a First Team Scholar All-America pick while performing at elite levels on the pitch, a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy for the top player in the country.

Amanda Visco played for Rutgers from 2016-19 with First Team honors in All-Region on the field and Scholar All-Region in the classroom. A tenacious defender, Visco anchored Rutgers’ back line to a program-record 924:07 shutout streak as a sophomore in 2017 as the team led the NCAA that season with a 0.27 goals-against average. Visco signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL in 2022, with previous professional experience Overseas with Santa Teresa de Badajoz (Spain), Apollon Ladies FC (Cyprus) and Valadares Gaia FC (Portugal).

During Mike O’Neill’s tenure at the helm of Rutgers Women’s soccer, nine Scarlet Knights have been drafted by NWSL teams, while seven former Rutgers players were active in the league in 2022, including Ali, Provenzano, Kristen Edmonds (KC Current) and Madison Pogarch (SD Wave) in the league’s semifinals, which set records in attendance and viewership.

Special day OTB as we kicked off our first WSoccer “PRO” professional day. Five Scarlet Knights came back to campus to talk to the current team about their journey to the pros & Lessons they learned along the way! Thank you Amanda, Amirah, Casey, Gabby & Taylor! #ForeverRutgers pic.twitter.com/03oNWylEYE — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) December 3, 2022

