Women’s Soccer Hosts Oklahoma Christian for Senior Day

Game Notes

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M Women’s soccer team hosts the Oklahoma Christian Eagles for Senior Day. The Lady Buffs and Eagles kickoff at 7 pm at The Pitch.

LIVE COVERAGE

Live stats and stream will be available for Saturday’s match provided by the WT Athletic communications department. Viewers have the option to watch the match on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network for a $10 24-hour day pass or a $50 season pass.

ALL TIME SERIES

The Lady Buffs and Eagles have only met a handful of times with WT holding a 5-0 series lead. Oklahoma Christian has only traveled to Canyon one time where the Lady Buffs won 10-0 in 2019.

SCOUTING OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN

The Eagles come off a 1-0 win over UT Permian Basin at home over the weekend. Elise Foreman and Kayla Lovelace lead Oklahoma Christian with three goals each. Defensively, the Eagles have featured three different goalkeepers. Gabby Goddard has accounted for the lion’s share of minutes with 913 of the 1440 minutes. As a team, OCU has given up 22 goals and made 48 saves for a 0.686 save percentage and 1.38 goals-against average.

LAST TIME OUT

The Lady Buffs couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net in the first half against St. Mary’s on Saturday. The game’s pace picked up in the second half with neither team gaining an upper hand until the Rattlers scored in the 57th minute. As the clock ticked under 10 minutes to play, Emily Avila placed a shot in the top corner of the goal to tie the game. Asha James had a great look at goal in the closing minutes, but her shot went over the crossbar.

NATIONAL STANDINGS

WT moved up two spots to No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top-25 poll. The top-10 remained the same Apart from the College of Saint Rose jumping from 11th to eighth. Dallas Baptist, West Chester, Embry-Riddle (Fl.), Columbus State, and Central Missouri take the top five spots while Grand Valley State, Western Washington, Saint Rose, Hawaii-Hilo, and Colorado School of Mines take the sixth through 10th spots.

THE PITCH

The Lady Buffs improved to 7-0-1 at the Pitch this season following their draw with St. Mary’s on Saturday.

WT is 75-31-13 since The Pitch was opened on Sept. 10, 2010 with a 1-0 defeat to Fort Lewis.

A LOOK AHEAD…

The Lady Buffs finish out the regular season on the road against Texas A&M International. The final kicks off at 2:30 pm in Laredo.