Women’s Soccer Hosts North Alabama for Senior Day

CONWAY, Ark. – Playing one more match at home this season, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team will celebrate Senior Day prior to kickoff against North Alabama. With a 3 pm start time on Sunday, the celebration of the graduating class’s accomplishments and efforts will headline an important ASUN match.

The Bears (5-7-3, 3-3-2 ASUN) find themselves in a tightly contested middle of the pack in the ASUN. Taking eight teams to the tournament, Central Arkansas currently sits in a tie for fourth with Eastern Kentucky. But with two matches left for the team and eight squads potentially fighting for one of the five remaining spots, the last couple of matches are critical for the Bears.

Last time out, Central Arkansas picked up a 1-0 win over Kennesaw State, keeping ahead of the Owls in the standings. Taylor Lassiter intercepted a back-pass by the Owl defense, and outclassed the keeper for the game’s Lone goal. It marked the third score of the season for Lassiter, who leads the Bears in goals.

As important as Sunday’s match is, it would be for naught if not for the Seniors who are playing their last home game on Sunday. Before kickoff against the Lions, the Bears will Honor the Dedication and work of its five seniors, Abby Gibson Lassiter, Laurel Landry , Gracie Hair and Taylor Webb . Between the five, they’ve scored 38 goals, been responsible for 47 wins, including 33 shutouts, and a host of unforgettable memories and moments that will persist long after they graduate.

Opposite the Bears on Sunday, North Alabama enters the match 5-6-5, with a 2-4-2 conference record. Winners of two-straight, the Lions outscored Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State 5-1 en route to climbing back into the postseason picture.

Each match in the two-game winning streak saw a Lion record a brace, against the Owls, it was Alice Bussey who scored a pair, then Chloe Fell repeated the feat against the Gamecocks. Bussey now leads the team with six goals, while Fell’s brace was the first game in which the defender scored this year.

Despite North Alabama’s record, the Lions have put together eight shutouts this year, the second-most in the conference. Four of those clean sheets have come with a similar amount of offense, and resulted in 0-0 draws, but the Lions have also put four wins together in those matches as well.

Sunday’s match will start at 3 pm, with Senior Day festivities taking place during the pregame. Fans can watch the action on ESPN+, with live stats available here.