Women’s Soccer Hosts No. 12 Saint Louis on Sunday

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Game 15 Massachusetts (3-5-5 Overall, 2-2-2 Atlantic 10) vs. #12 Saint Louis (12-1-0 Overall, 5-0-0 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Sunday, Oct. 9 / 1 p.m Location Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Watch ESPN+ Live Statistics Live Statistics Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team continues Atlantic 10 play this week on Sunday at Rudd Field as they take on the No. 12-ranked Saint Louis Billikens. Kick time is scheduled for 1 pm and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.

LB On Track

Graduate forward Lauren Bonavita is one goal away from moving into the top-10 all-time at UMass in career goals scored with 30. This season, Bonavita Ranks eleventh nationally in total goals with nine and Ranks inside the top-40 in the country in goals per game at 0.64.

Last Week’s Action

The Minutewomen recorded two clean slates last week. On Thursday, the Minutewomen defeated the Duquesne Dukes thanks to Olivia Gouldsbury’s goal in the 38th minute. Bella Mendoza posted a career-high nine saves to record the shutout. Massachusetts then picked up a win against St. Bonaventure on Sunday behind Grace Pinkus’ second goal of the season in the 35th minute.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with nine and points with 18 through the first 12 games of action. Midfielders Ella Curry and Gouldsbury have added two goals while Lamond and Pinkus have each notched a goal and are one of five Minutewomen to record multiple assists on the season.

Atlantic 10 Standings

Dayton – 6-0-0

Saint Louis – 5-0-0

VCU – 3-0-2

UMass – 3-1-2

Fordham – 3-1-1

Davidson – 3-2-1

Duquesne – 3-2-1

Saint Joseph’s – 1-0-4

Loyola Chicago – 2-3-0

George Washington – 0-3-3

Rhode Island – 0-3-3

La Salle – 1-4-0

George Mason – 0-3-2

Richmond – 0-3-2

St. Bonaventure – 0-5-1

Looking Ahead

The Minutewomen wrap up the season with conference play, taking on George Washington and Loyola before returning home for the regular season finale against Fordham on Oct. 23. The Atlantic 10 Championship first round will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29 at the on campus locations of the top four teams in the final standings. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the Finals on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a location to be determined.

