Women’s Soccer Hosts No. 10 Saint Louis Sunday

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne Women’s soccer team comes back home to Rooney Field to host the No. 10 Saint Louis Billikens Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

All-Time Series: Duquesne is 4-9 against Saint Louis.

First Meeting: Sept. 16, 2005 at SLU – SLU won, 5-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2021 at DUQ – DUQ won, 3-1 | Recap | Box Score

Streak: Duquesne, W1

QUICK HITS

Duquesne is 2-0-1 in conference play and has an overall record of 4-3-1.

The Dukes are coming off a 1-0 win at Richmond and have won two of their last three games.

Freshman midfielder Mackenzie Muir scored her second goal of the season at Richmond in her return to the starting lineup.

scored her second goal of the season at Richmond in her return to the starting lineup. The Dukes tied with Saint Joseph’s, 2-2, last Sunday. Junior forward Jaime Araujo scored her team-leading fourth goal.

scored her team-leading fourth goal. The Sept. 15 wins against URI was a thriller. Araujo scored two goals while a freshman forward Brianna Moore notched her first career goal.

notched her first career goal. Araujo was named the A-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Week Sept. 19.

Duquesne’s first two wins this season were comeback wins, with the first one coming against Ohio in the Dukes’ season opener Aug. 18 and the other coming at Youngstown State Aug. 25.

Freshman forward Maya Matesa was named A-10 Rookie of the Week Aug. 22 for her performance in the first two games of the season.

was named A-10 Rookie of the Week Aug. 22 for her performance in the first two games of the season. It is believed that Duquesne has more true freshmen on its team than any other DI team in the Nation with 17.

The Dukes have nine players who have recorded a point so far through eight games. Six of those players have been freshmen.

Sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Neudorfer has recorded the second-most saves in the A-10 so far with 55. She has made at least five saves in every match this year. Her 12 saves against Rhode Island were a career high and she recorded her first career shutout against Richmond.

Duquesne was picked to finish in 10th place by the league’s coaches, tied with George Washington, in the annual Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer preseason poll.

The Dukes return eight starters from the 2021 season, including five of their top six scorers.

Sophomore forward Emma Bundy led the team and ranked third in the A-10 with 1.33 points per game and 0.556 goals per game despite playing just nine games due to injury. She is still looking to get on the scoresheet in 2022.

Araujo, who also missed time due to injury last season, scored four times and had 10 points on the season. She has four goals and a team-leading nine points through eight games so far.

Senior defender Ashley Rodriguez started all 16 games last year and tallied the most minutes on the team with 1,483. She scored two penalty kicks in 2021.

DUQUESNE HEAD COACH AL ALVINE (Robert Morris ’92)

Al Alvine is in his 11 th season as the head coach of the Dukes in 2022.

season as the head coach of the Dukes in 2022. The Dukes’ all-time winningest Coach boasts a record of 74-85-23 on the Bluff and 37-48-11 in Atlantic 10 play. His career mark stands at 204-149-41.

Alvine inherited a three-win team prior to the 2012 season and quadrupled that total in four years.

They set a program record with 12 victories in 2015 – which included the program’s first-ever A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.

His teams have totaled 11 or more wins three times during his tenure.

Alvine has coached four First-Team and three Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 picks, including 2017 A-10 Midfielder of the Year Linnea Faccenda.

He was named the fifth head Coach in Duquesne Women’s soccer history on December 29, 2011.

Alvine came to the Bluff after spending five seasons as head coach at California University of Pennsylvania, where he went 72-28-11 – including a 38-2-6 mark over his final two seasons with the Vulcans.

SCOUTING THE BILLIKENS (ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS)

SLU is 10-1 and 3-0 in conference play. The Billikens beat Loyola Chicago Thursday, 3-2.

Saint Louis is a Consensus top-10 team in the country.

SLU has won the A-10 Championship four seasons in a row.

The last meeting between these two teams ended in a Duquesne win last season. That was Saint Louis’ first regular season conference loss since Oct. 22, 2017 against Fordham.

Sophomore Emily Gaebe and junior Caroline Kelly lead Saint Louis with 18 points and seven goals each. They are tied for the most points in the conference.

Junior goalkeeper Emily Puricelli has five shutouts this season.

Five players were picked to the All-Conference Preseason Team and Saint Louis was picked to win the league.

The Spiders were 13-9-1 last season, won the A-10 Championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 5 Rutgers.

Katie Shields is in her 10th season as the Saint Louis head coach. Her overall record is 124-55-14 and she has won four straight A-10 Championships.

