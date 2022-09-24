Women’s Soccer Hosts Maine on Sunday at Noon

The UMBC Women’s soccer team (4-3-3, 0-0-1 America East) looks to snap a four-match winless streak as they welcome the Maine Black Bears (4-2-2, 0-0-1 AE) to Retriever Soccer Park on Sunday, Sept. 25. The action gets underway at noon and will be broadcast on the America East Digital Network.

NOTABLE

The Retrievers opened America East Conference play last Sunday by battling Defending league Champion Vermont (3-4-1, 0-0-1) to a scoreless draw at Virtue Field.

The UMBC defense, backstopped by senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder posted their fifth shutout of the season.

The Retrievers have been stingy defensively, only allowing three goals in the four-match winless streak, but have not been able to dent the net.

UMBC has only allowed nine goals this season. Amongst league squads, only Maine (6) has allowed fewer.

McGruder is tied for 12th nationally with five shutouts.

The America East Conference tabbed UMBC sophomore fullback Alyssa Clearfield as its Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 5. Clearfield has played all 000 minutes through nine games this season after starting 14 of 15 games a year ago.

A GLANCE AT THE BLACK BEARS

Maine is 4-2-2 overall and, like UMBC, opened America East play with a scoreless draw (vs. NJIT) last Sunday.

The Black Bears fell, 1-0, at Sacred Heart on Thursday. Maine outshot SHU, 22-13, but gave up the contest’s lone score in the 63′.

Maine has only allowed six goals through eight games this season. Senior goalkeeper Kira Kutzinski owns four shutouts and a 0.76 goals against average.

Graduate student forward Saylor Clark leads the Squad with five goals, including two apiece in back-to-back games versus Quinnipiac and Holy Cross.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

Maine leads the all-time series, 12-6-1, but the Retrievers have won three consecutive matches.

Morgan McGruder made nine saves in last season’s 1-0 win in blustery conditions in Orono.

The teams have split nine matches in Baltimore, at 4-4-1.

UP NEXT

UMBC has the week off and resumes America East Conference play at league newcomer Bryant on Sunday, Oct. 2. The match gets underway at 2:00 pm