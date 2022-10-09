Women’s Soccer Hosts La Salle on Sunday

Bronx, NY – (October 8, 2022) – After picking up a win last Sunday against Rhode Island, the Fordham Women’s soccer team has a Pivotal Atlantic 10 match on Sunday afternoon, as the Rams host La Salle at Jack Coffey Field.

Fordham (4-7-1, 3-1-1 A10) sits with 10 points in the league standings, which puts the Rams in a tie for fifth place and just a point behind third. The Maroon and White have picked up the scoring pace, netting nine goals in five league games, led by Kristen Cocozza who has three of those nine goals.

La Salle (6-6-1, 1-4-0 A10) is coming off a 2-2 draw on Wednesday at Columbia after falling to Duquesne last Sunday by a 4-2 count. Kelli McGroarty leads the way for the Explorers with three goals and four assists, while Alyssa Gargiulo has a team-best four goals on the year. In net, Michaela Auguadro has played all but 45 minutes this season, recording 56 saves and three shutouts.

Sunday – La Salle at Fordham – 1:00 PM

SERIES HISTORY: This is the 24th meeting between Fordham and La Salle with the series split down the middle with each team having 10 wins to go with three draws. The teams played to a 1-1 draw last season in Philadelphia with Alexandra Taylor scoring the Fordham goal. The Rams are 2-0-1 in the last three match-ups with the Explorers, dating back to 2018.

LAST TIME OUT (10/2): Led by goals from Ryann Lucas , Kristen Cocozza and to Cambrie Arbore the Fordham Rams gave the Women’s soccer alumni in attendance plenty to cheer about, posting a 3-1 win over Rhode Island at Jack Coffey Field.

The game was scoreless until the final minute of the first half, when Fordham’s Ryann Lucas made a run and took a blast from 25 yards out that found the top right corner of the net for her first goal as a Ram.

Fordham made it 2-0 in the 55thth minute is another superb individual effort. This time, it was Kristen Cocozza dribbling around a URI defender and lobbing a shot from 28 yards into the top right corner of the goal for her third marker of the season.

Rhode Island cut the Fordham lead in half in the 79thth minute, as Brooke Cavino took a shot that was stopped by Fordham’s Kyla King but the rebound went right to Tali O’Leary, who tapped in her second goal of the season.

Fordham then closed out the game in the 87thth minute, getting the all-important insurance goal for the 3-1 win. Olivia Redden booted a long ball free kick from deep in the defensive. The ball bounced ahead and found to Cambrie Arbore who got loose and chipped a shot over the keeper for her first career goal.

LUCAS NAMED A-10 ROOKIE OF THE WEEK (10/3): The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its Women’s soccer Weekly Awards on Monday with Fordham’s Ryann Lucas (Evanston, Ill.) being named Rookie of the Week. This is the first Weekly award for the Rams this season.

Lucas extended her point-scoring streak to four games, picking up a goal and an assist on the week. She Assisted on Fordham’s Lone goal in a loss to Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, while netting her first goal as a Ram on Sunday in a win over Rhode Island. Lucas is third on the Rams in scoring with five points (one goal & three assists).

FRESHMAN SCORING: Freshman Natalie Velde has come on strong over the last seven games, netting three goals in that span, including a game-tying goal against George Washington and a game-winning marker at George Mason. She is the first Fordham freshman to tally three goals in a season since Margaret Roughley in 2016.

