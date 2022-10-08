Women’s Soccer Hosts Kennesaw State on Sunday

CONWAY, Ark. – Remaining at home for the second of three-straight matches, the Bears Women’s soccer team prepares to take on Kennesaw State on Sunday. Kicking off at 1 pm, Central Arkansas will try to remain unbeaten for a third-straight match.

Last time out for the Bears (4-7-3, 2-3-2 ASUN) saw a 2-2 draw against Jacksonville State on Thursday. Falling behind in the first half, the Bears fought back, equalizing a pair of times to capture a point in the conference standings. Central Arkansas took a season-best 20 shots on Thursday, putting nine of them on goal. Despite the result against the Gamecocks, the Bears move forward with increased confidence in their ability to create shots.

Anna Kerr and Sydney Brough scored against the Gamecocks, marking the first goal of the season for Kerr and the second for Brough. The Oakville, Ontario native put three shots on goal, battling through contact and making life difficult for the Jacksonville State defense.

Earning a point against Jacksonville State moved Central Arkansas into a tie for fourth place in the ASUN standings, along with Eastern Kentucky. With just three matches left on the schedule, the Bears sit just a couple of points ahead in a clogged middle of the standings. As the league moves away from Divisional rankings, the top eight teams will make the ASUN Championship this season. The Bears’ eight points may put them in fourth place, but four teams are tied at seven points, and all but two teams in the conference are within three points of the four seed.

Kennesaw State (4-7-2, 2-2-1 ASUN) wrapped up a three-match road swing, having split the first two matches. The Owls defeated Jacksonville last Sunday with a 1-0 final before dropping a 3-0 match to North Alabama. Against the Dolphins, senior defender Hayley Dekker scored the only goal in the 16th minute.

The Owls, like the Bears, have found many scorers this year, with eight players finding the back of the net. Stella Allen leads the way with three scores, while Macie Rainwater has a pair to her Ledger this season.

Sunday’s match is a rematch of last season’s ASUN Championship quarterfinal, where the Owls took a 4-3 overtime win. This season, both sides are fighting to make another appearance in the Championship.

Kickoff against the Owls is set for 1 pm on Sunday. Playing at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex, the match will be streamed on ESPN+, with live stats available here.