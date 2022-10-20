Women’s Soccer Hosts IUPUI on Senior Day Saturday

The Opening Kickoff

The Youngstown State Women’s soccer team (5-7-3, 3-3-2 Horizon League) returns to action when it hosts IUPUI on Senior Day, Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 1 pm at Farmers National Bank Field.

Up Next

The Penguins close out the regular season when it visits Robert Morris, Wednesday, Oct. 26. Kickoff is set for 2 pm in Moon Township, Pa.

Last Time Out

Youngstown State split a pair of Horizon League matches last week defeating Purdue Fort Wayne, 1-0, on Oct. 13, and falling to Cleveland State, 4-2, on Oct. 16. The Penguins won their third straight Horizon League match against the Mastodons with Abriana Rondin’s second goal of the season. Against Cleveland State, the Penguins fell behind 3-0 before Regan LaVigna and Mikayla Mustard added goals to get within, 3-2.

Guins Rampin’ Up Offense

The Penguins have been finding the back of the net frequently over the five matches. Youngstown State has scored in five straight matches, is 3-1-1, and has outscored its opponents, 8-5, over that span.

Kirkpatrick Sets Single-Season, Career Shutouts Record

With her 1-0 shutout against Purdue Fort Wayne, junior Brooklynn Kirkpatrick set the YSU single-season and career shutouts record. She recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season and notched the eighth of her career.

LaVigna Leads

Senior Regan LaVigna leads the Penguins in scoring with two goals and two assists this season. She now has six goals and eight assists in her career for a total of 20 points.

Tarzi Goes Off

Elis Klein Spindola turned in a player-of-the-week performance last week for the Penguins. She scored a pair of game-winning goals against Green Bay on Oct. 6 and at Northern Kentucky on Oct. 9. She was also credited with an assist in YSU’s 3-0 win over Green Bay.

Rondin, Appolonia Get in Scoring Column

Senior Abriana Rondin and junior Justine Appolonia each posted their first goals of the season against Green Bay on Oct. 6. It also marked Appolonia’s first career goal.

Evans Notches First Career Goal

Fifth-year senior Jordan Evans with a header against Milwaukee on Sept. 25. Evans scored off a direct kick from Mikayla Mustard in the 50th minute of the game.

Welch Scores Game-Winner

The Penguins and Kent State batted scoreless for 71 minutes before senior Lily Welch found paydirt. Junior Lianna Van Sice booted a corner kick from the right side into the middle of the box where Welch’s header found the bottom left corner of the goal at the 71:14 mark of the game.

LaVigna Nets Game-Winner

Senior Regan LaVigna’s first goal of the season came at the most opportune time. After nearly 60 scoreless minutes against Bucknell, LaVigna found the left-bottom corner of the goal. From just outside the top-left of the penalty box senior Haley Curtis centered a pass in front of the goal where a sliding LaVigna punched a right-footed shot past the Bison’s goalkeeper at the 59:59 mark.

Root Gets on the Board

Senior Maddie Root scored her first goal of the season against Duquesne on Aug. 25. Her goal against the Dukes was her second career goal with Youngstown State.

Penguins Picked Ninth

The Youngstown State Women’s soccer team was predicted to finish ninth in the Horizon League in the preseason poll of the league’s head coaches. The Penguins collected 49 points, including one first-place vote while Oakland was picked to win the league with 115 points and five first-votes.

2022 #HLWSOC Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Oakland (5) – 115

2. Milwaukee (5) – 108

3. Northern Kentucky – 96

4. Cleveland State – 74

5. Green Bay – 65

6. Wright State – 60

7. IUPUI – 55

8. Purdue Fort Wayne – 51

9. Youngstown State (1) – 49

10. Detroit Mercy – 28

11. RMU – 25