Women’s Soccer Hosts Grambling State, Oklahoma State this Weekend

CONWAY, Ark. – Back at home for a pair of games this weekend, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team plays host to Grambling State on Friday before welcoming the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday. Match time against the Tigers is set for 7 pm on Friday, followed by a 1 pm Sunday kickoff against Oklahoma State.

The Bears take the field after back-to-back road games last week, dropping a pair of games in Tulsa, Okla., to Oral Roberts and Tulsa. With Offensive struggles continuing to plague Central Arkansas, a chance to come home in front of Bear Nation should do wonders to figure out some of the troubles.

So far this season, the defense has been the bright spot for the Bears, who have only allowed multiple scores once, but otherwise the back line has been stingy, to say the least. Backed by fifth-year players Taylor Webb and Gracie Hair the defense has consistently kept Central Arkansas in games, as the young players in the attacking side have gained experience at the new level of play.

Friday’s opponent, Grambling, heads to Conway with a 2-4 record, having dropped four straight matches. Most recently, the Tigers played Northwestern State on Sunday, falling 5-1 in front of 117 fans at the GSU Soccer Complex. After tying the game 1-1 in the 51stSt minute, the Tigers allowed four straight goals before the finish.

Samantha Diaz leads the team in scoring, notching three goals on the year. Beatriz Kretteis, Imogen Fowler and Kaydeen Jack also have scores to their names, and three other Tigers have assists on their ledgers. In goal, Madison Coven-Taylor has logged all but five minutes and changed between the pipes, allowing 12 goals while recording 17 saves.

Changing gears a little bit on Sunday, Central Arkansas welcomes the second Power 5 school ever to the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex in Oklahoma State. Back in 2016, the Bears defeated Kansas State with a 1-0 finish, and sought a second win over a Big 12 team in Conway.

The Cowgirls have one more match before heading to Conway, but already have a 3-1-1 record, with shutout wins over Missouri State and Tulsa. Last time the Cowgirls took the field, OK State fell in a 2-1 match at Miami, surrendering two first-half goals this past Sunday. With one more match against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, Oklahoma State has a chance to visit the Natural State with four wins before Sunday’s match.

The leading scorer for Oklahoma State is Olyvia Dowell, with three goals in five matches this season. Four other Cowgirls have found the back of the net this year, adding one extra score from an own goal in the win over Tulsa.

Kickoff against the Tigers is set for 7 pm on Friday, with a 1 pm start on Sunday against Oklahoma State at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex. Friday’s match will be streamed at UCASports.com/watch, and Sunday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live stats for both matches can be found on the team’s schedule page.