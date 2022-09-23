Women’s Soccer Hosts Georgia State on Sunday

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team will close out the month of September at home as the Chanticleers welcome Sun Belt foe Georgia State to the CCU Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

Coastal enters the match 1-6-2 overall and 0-2-0 in SBC play while GSU sits at 4-1-5 overall and has a 0-0-2 conference mark.

COASTAL VS. STATE OF GEORGIA

Sunday will mark the 10th all-time meeting between Coastal and Georgia State. The Panthers hold a 5-3-1 all-time series lead over the Chanticleers.

The two teams last met on October 1, 2021 – in a 1-1 double-overtime draw in Atlanta.

LAST TIME OUT

CCU is coming off a 2-1 loss on the road at App State on Thursday night in Boone, NC

Both teams combined for 17 total shots in the first half, with App State outshooting Coastal 14-3 at the halftime break, and the two teams headed into the locker room locked at 0-0.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, the Mountaineers tallied the first goal of the night just 56 seconds into the second half to put the host Squad up 1-0 as Emma McGibany connected on a cross from Breckyn Monteith.

Coastal Carolina’s Cami Wiles dribbled around an App State defender before firing a ball that found the head of a diving Julia Ziegenfuss to level the score at 1-1 in the 81st minute. However, 30 seconds later the Mountaineers responded to make the score 2-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

CHANT TALK

Megan Brouse leads the Offensive efforts for the Chanticleers as her five goals and 11 points are atop the CCU roster. Julia Ziegenfuss has added two goals while Rose Behrmann tacked on one of her own. Taylor Tolson and Ziegenfuss lead with Chants with two Helpers each. Notably, Brouse, Market Carnevale , and Cami Wiles have also added a helper.

in goal, Katelyn Kellogg has started five matches so far this season and logged 540:00 minutes, and recorded 22 total saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Hope Morrow has earned the last three starts for the Chants, logging 301:53 total minutes this season and tacking on 15 saves (.938 save percentage).

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

Georgia State’s Maddie Johnston and Elena Diaz sit atop the Panthers’ scoring party as the pair has combined for six of GSU’s 16 goals this season while Eva Diez Lois has added two.

After finishing the 2021 season 9-4-7 overall and 3-1-6 in conference play the Panthers were picked to finish fourth in the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll picking up 72 total points and three first-point votes.

Notably, Panthers sophomore Brooklynn Fugel and senior Eva Diez Lois were both named to

the Sun Belt Conference preseason all-conference team.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUsports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.