Women’s Soccer Hosts Columbia for Breast Cancer Awareness Match

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s soccer team returns to Ivy League play this weekend as it hosts Columbia on Saturday with a 2 pm kick off at Penn Park. This match will serve as the Breast Cancer Awareness match.

Fans can help Penn Women’s Soccer by making a donation to the Susan G. Koman Foundation.

MATCH DAY 12: Columbia at Penn

Saturday, Oct. 8 | 2 pm | Penn Park

The Ivy League is ESPN

A reminder that the Ivy League is paired with ESPN, and you will be able to find all Penn home games, as well as road Ivy matches and select non-conference road games, on ESPN+ this fall with the same high broadcast quality you’ve come to expect. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers monthly and yearly packages. Click here to subscribe to ESPN+!

The Series with Columbia

Today’s Matchup between Penn and Columbia is the 31st meeting of the series. Last year, the Lions used a pair of second-half goals to earn a 2-0 shutout in New York. The Quakers lead the series 14-12-4. Columbia holds a 4-1 advantage over the past five meetings dating back to the 2016 season. Penn’s last win against Columbia was a 1-0 win at Rhodes Field in 2018.

About Columbia

Columbia is 5-3-2 in 2022. The Lions are coming off a 2-2 draw against La Salle on Wednesday night in New York. The Explorers had an answer for both Lions goals, including scoring the final equalizer just 36 seconds after Columbia took a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute. The Lions are 1-1 this season in Ivy League play. They used a goal by Shira Cohen in the 40th minute to defeat Cornell and then fell 1-0 at Brown last weekend. Cohen, and Maia Tabion lead the team with a pair of goals each. Four Lions have two goals each while another four have also scored in 2022. Columbia has used three Keepers this season with Paige Nurkin seeing the most time making nine starts with Elizabeth Matei making the other start.

Quaker Notemeal

*2022 will mark the first season that the college soccer regular season will not feature overtime. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to the overtime rules for men’s and women’s soccer.

* Seven total Quakers have scored 12 goals in 11 matches this season. Isobel Glass and Sizzy Lawton lead the team with three goals each. Lauren Teuschl has two goals. Peyton Raun , Mallory Lucas , Janae Stewart and Sara Readinger have also tallied goals. Lawton leads the team with two assists while Teuschl, Raun, Readinger, Miranda Farma and Anuli Okafor all have one assist.

*Penn is 3-0-4 on the season when scoring first and are 0-1-2 when conceding the first goal of the game.

*With last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Cornell, Penn set a new program record with seven draws in a single season. The mark was originally set by the 2015 team that went 6-4-6 overall.

*Four Seniors will hold the Captain title for the 2022 season: Lawton, Emily PringleRaun, and Farman.

*Senior Lucy Kellogg remains the lone member of Penn’s last Ivy League Championship Squad in 2018.

* Dr. Krissy Turner completed her staff at the beginning of August with the hiring of Fred King. Coach King will join Dr. Turner and Megan Hinz on the sideline for the 2022 season. King joins the Quakers as the Associate Head Coach following a 10-year stint at Saint Joseph’s University. Hinz was originally hired in the spring by previous head Coach Casey Brown and retained by Dr. Turner.



