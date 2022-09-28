Women’s Soccer Hosts Cal Poly, UCSB in Pivotal Big West Weekend

– The California State University, Bakersfield Women’s soccer team Returns to The Main Soccer Field with a 1-1-1 record in Big West Conference play, good enough to sit in a tie for third in the league standings with three points. The Roadrunners will face Cal Poly in a Pivotal conference contest on Thursday night with kick off set for 7 pm, before welcoming UC Santa Barbara to town on Sunday night at 5 pm The Mustangs, 1-0-1 in league play, are one of three teams tied with CSUB in the league standings, while the Gauchos are 0-1-1 in Big West action to date.

Both Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara hold significant series history advantages over Bakersfield. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 9-1-0, while the Gauchos are 9-0-1 against CSUB. Both teams posted shutout victories over the Roadrunners last season.

CSUB enters on a high note, following a scoreless draw with pre-season conference favorite UC Irvine.

THIS WEEK…

vs. Cal Poly (Tuesday, Sept. 29 – 6:00 PM) | Bakersfield, Calif.

vs UC Santa Barbara (Saturday, Oct. 2 – 5:00 PM) | Bakersfield, Calif.

ROADRUNNER QUICK STRIKES…

* Roadrunner goalkeeper Hollee Hercik collected the first clean sheet of her Bakersfield career when she made six saves in a road draw with UC Irvine on Sept. 25. Hercik made six more stops in a loss to Long Beach State on Sept. 22, finishing her week with a .750 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average. The Dixie State transfer has made at least five saves in eight of her 11 outings to date, including a career-high nine in a win over Northern Arizona.

* Freshmen Jette Zimmer and Kalea Eichenberger both rank among the top ten in The Big West Conference for both shots and shots on goal per game. Eichenberger is 10th in each category with 1.80 shots per game and 0.80 shots on goal per game, while Zimmer ranks eighth with 1.82 shots per game and fifth with 0.91 shots on goal per contest. Both players have scored twice this season, tying with forward Karen Flores for second on the team in goals scored.

* Midfielder Regelly Halldorsdottir leads Bakersfield with three goals and seven total points. Halldorsdottir scored a pair of goals in CSUB’s season-opening win over UNLV and added the team’s lone tally in a loss to Boise State. She also picked up an assist on the ‘Runners first goal in a draw with Sacramento State.

* Picked to finish last in The Big West Pre-Season Coaches’ Poll, Bakersfield is 1-1-1 through three conference contests, including match-ups with the Predicted top-two teams in the league, Long Beach State and UC Irvine. CSUB enters the week in a tie for third place in the league with Rival Cal Poly, just two points out of first place.

* After opening the season with a 1-4-0 record, the Roadrunner women are back on track following a 2-2-2 record over the team’s last six games. Bakersfield’s run started with a dramatic come-from-behind, last-second win over Northern Arizona on Sept. 9.

* The Roadrunners drew 886 fans for their conference opening win over CSUN, the largest crowd for a CSUB Women’s soccer game since Sept. 8, 2019 when 945 fans saw the team beat Fresno State, 2-1. CSUB has hosted two crowds of more than 800 spectators in a single season for the first time since 2016.

* In a conference jam packed with talent, Bakersfield forward Karen Flores was chosen as one of the league’s top 11 players ahead of the 2022 season. Flores was an Offensive spark during the preseason, tallying a goal in each of the Roadrunners’ exhibition wins. She notched her first goal of the regular season in a loss at New Mexico.

* CSUB was voted 11th in The Big West Pre-Season Coaches’ Poll. The Roadrunners open their second season in the Big West with this weekend’s contest versus CSUN, looking to prove the league’s coaches wrong and with sights on a top 6 rank at the end of the season. The Big West Conference Tournament will begin October 30 with a Champion decided on Sunday, November 6.

UP NEXT…

The Roadrunners will close out a three-game, Big West homestand at The Main Soccer Field against UC Riverside on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 5 pm Bakersfield is 2-1-1 at home this season and tickets are still available for purchase on GoRunners.com/Tickets or by phone at 661.654.BLUE.