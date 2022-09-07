Women’s soccer hosts #22 Ohio State Thursday

PROVIDENCE, RI – A pair of ranked teams will face off this Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm when the Brown Women’s soccer team welcomes Ohio State to Stevenson-Pincince Field.

The Bears are currently No. 20 in TopDrawerSoccer’s National Ranking and are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 22 by United Soccer Coaches, but are unranked in TopDrawerSoccer’s poll.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NESN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

Thursday’s game is Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night. Brown Faculty and staff can claim complementary tickets online at BrownBear.com/tickets.

In addition, Thursday’s game is a BLACK OUT. Free shirts will be available for the first 200 fans. All fans are encouraged to wear black.

Scouting the #20 Bears (4-0-0):

Brown is coming off a strong week that saw the Bears put together a pair of shutout victories, 1-0 over CCSU and 3-0 over Hofstra.

Naya Cardoza scored her first career goal in the win over the Blue Devils, while Miya Grant-Clavijo , Ava Seelenfreund and Brittany Raphino each accounted for one of the goals over the Pride.

scored her first career goal in the win over the Blue Devils, while , and each accounted for one of the goals over the Pride. The Bears have struck early in all four of their games this season with their 15th-minute goal against Hofstra being the team’s latest opening goal of the season. Brown scored in the sixth, fifth, and fourth minutes respectively in the first three games.

Clare Gagne and the Bear defense have only allowed one goal over four games this season. Over the most recent three games, Brown has only allowed a total of four shots on goal.

Scouting the #22 Buckeyes (3-1-1):

Ohio State’s three wins this season have come over Kansas, Missouri, and Dayton. The loss was at the hands of then-No. 9 BYU and the tie came in the Buckeyes’ last matchup, a 0-0 draw against then-No. 18 Texas A&M.

Emma Sears has led OSU this season with three goals and one assist for a team-high seven points. Olivia Sensky leads the Squad with two assists.

Katherine Robinson has started all five games in goal for OSU and is yet to allow a goal while making 10 saves. Molly Pritchard has come in to start the second half in all five games and has posted a 1.20 goals against average and a .800 save percentage.

History:

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bears and Buckeyes.

Ohio State has only played in one other Matchup in its history against an Ivy League team, a 1-0 loss to Harvard in 2005.

Brown is 1-3-1 in its history against Big Ten competition. The win came over Penn State in 2008, the tie was against Minnesota in 2006, and the three losses came at the hands of Maryland in 1996 and 2009, and Minnesota in 2008.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.