Women’s Soccer Honors Seniors With Final Win Over Linfield

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Elizabeth Williams scored late in the first half, Hannah Hagler saved a game-tying penalty kick and the Whitman College Women’s soccer team sent its Seniors off with a 1-0 season finale win over Linfield, Sunday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

Prior to kickoff, Whitman Seniors Kayla Gustafson , Riley Glendinning , Carolina Gonzalez , Haley Cornelison and Elizabeth Williams were honored with a special ceremony recognizing their contributions to Whitman soccer.

“I am so happy for the team,” said head coach Michelle Voiland . “The players really showed up with Absolute heart and determination again. I am especially Thankful for our five Seniors Riley, Kayla, Haley, Caro and Elizabeth and everything they have done for our program. We will miss them. They have left an Incredible Legacy for us to continue to build upon. And a last Shoutout to Liz for scoring the game winner today. Way to finish off an Incredible career.”

The game’s first major chance was initiated by Gonzalez who won a tackle just outside of her own penalty area. She dribbled the length of the right flank before cutting back in and finding Gustafson outside the corner of the penalty area. Gustafson swung a ball behind the defense but Linsday Honhart couldn’t get a good foot on it and it trickled wide of the far post.

After a couple of other scoring opportunities, Williams broke through for the Blues (6-12-1, 3-12-1 NWC) with a goal under five minutes remaining until halftime. Neftali Segovia-Cruz penetrated the Wildcat defense with a through ball on the floor which Williams collected and finished past Linfield (5-8-7, 3-7-6 NWC) keeper Alexa Fritz.

The Blues had to weather a Storm early in the second half as Hagler was called into action on several occasions. She was equal to the task and made a handful of solid saves to keep the scoresheet clean.

Linfield continued to press and were rewarded with a penalty kick call after a foul inside the box. Hagler came up with a big time save off the PK however to again preserve the Whitman lead.

Linfield had several more chances at an equalizer, but the Blues never broke and walked away with the win.



