Women’s Soccer Holds Vassar Scoreless to Tie

TROY, NY – It was a defensive battle in Liberty League Women’s soccer action on Wednesday evening as Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and Vassar College played to a 0-0 tie at ECAV Stadium. The Engineers move to 3-7-4 and 1-4-3 in the conference, while the Brewers are now 7-4-5 and 3-2-3.

The opening half saw the Engineers with a 4-0 advantage in shots, beginning with a shot from Gwen Barnes in the eighth minute. A bid in the 10th minute from Simi Nambiar that was saved by Vassar’s keeper Teresa Zimmer and Melissa Sellards had a shot attempt 18 minutes later. Veronica Martinez de Pinillos put her attempt on goal in the top right of the net, but Zimmer made the save.

The Brewers picked up their play in the second stanza. Madison Bouggess drove a shot in but it sailed just wide left in the 55th minute, followed just over a minute later by a shot from Claudia Rogers that RPI keeper Megan Wampner saved. Senior Captain Violet Munnelly saw her 66th minute attempt go out right with another shot in the 72nd minute sailing to the left.

Wampner stymied Vassar’s final chance to net the go-ahead in the 86th minute when she denied a hard shot by Isabel Leinenweber.

Vassar owned a 6-5 edge in shots, while both teams had two shots on goal. Each team also had a corner kick on the evening.

Wampner and Zimmer both had two stops.

Rensselaer plays its final regular season contest on Saturday in a 2pm tilt at Clarkson University. The Brewers also return to the pitch on Saturday when it hosts Ithaca College in the regular season finale for both teams. Game time is set for 2pm.